Vampire Academy: premiere date, trailer and everything about the series

The new version of Vampire Academy on TV is not the first screen adaptation of the series. In 2014, Netflix released a feature film with the same title, starring Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry and Olga Kurylenko. The network later canceled a possible sequel to the film after it didn’t work as expected. Eight years later, Vampire Academy returns to live-action with a new cast and production crew.

Continues after advertising

The launch of the first season of Vampire Academy will consist of 10 one-hour episodes on the Peacock platform. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 released many details about the new series, such as the release date, a teaser trailer, and some story details. Here’s everything we know about Vampire Academy.

Cast and Characters Vampire Academy

The announced cast of Vampire Academy see Sisi Stringer, from Mortal Kombat, playing the series’ main character, Rose Hathaway, a half-vampire, half-human known as the Dhampir. Daniela Nieves will play Lissa Dragomir, a Moroi vampire and Rose’s best friend. Kieron Moore will fill the role of Rose’s love interest, Dimitri Belikov. André Dae Kim (from the cast of Locke & Key) will play Lissa’s love interest, Christain Ozera. Furthermore, the other notable roles are Craig Stevenson as Dane Zekios, Mia Mckenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov and Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford.

Continues after advertising

History details of Vampire Academy

Vampire Academy follows protagonist Rose Hathaway, a vampire/human hybrid who trains at St. Vladimir’s Academy to become the guardian of her best friend, Lissa Dragomir – the last member of her royal family. In the process, however, Rose falls in love with her instructor Dimitri Belikov. According to Peacock, the series Vampire Academy “combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre” on a “sexy drama“.

Also read: Legacies reveals what was going to happen in Season 5 and devastates fans

The Netflix movie just adapted material from the first novel, and the series’ first season promises to do the same. The official plot synopsis of Vampire Academy describes two friends of different social status who try to complete their training to join the rest of the vampire world. While one is a powerful royal, the other is a half-vampire Guardian sworn to protect his society from Strigoi. However, their relationship gets complicated as real struggles threaten to tear the fabric of their world.

release forecast

At San Diego Comic-Con, an official release date for Vampire Academy was finally revealed. The series will premiere on September 15, 2022. Showrunners Plec and McIntyre, meanwhile, have kept details of the new series under wraps for quite some time. Still, vampire aficionados can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the premiere is just a few months away, giving people plenty of time to catch up on the books.

Continues after advertising

trailer of show anticipate the adventure

The first preview for the long-awaited vampire show came out during the Winter Olympics, giving people a few seconds to see what’s to come from the new series. It wasn’t until San Diego Comic-Con 2022, however, that viewers got a more in-depth look at the Vampire Academy cast and plot. The trailer reveals that Lissa must take on new responsibilities as she prepares to become the head of the prolific Dragomir family.

Also read: Vampire Academy: “new The Vampire Diaries” gets premiere date

Meanwhile, Rose is training to become a Guardian and declares that she will stop at nothing to protect her best friend. Though Lissa has some doubts about her new role, Rose makes sure she knows he’s there for her until the bitter end. Additionally, the trailer also gives a first glimpse of the antagonistic creatures known as Strigoi.

THE Vampire Academy is connected to Vampire Diaries?

the title of Vampire Academy will make many wonder if it coincides with the popular CW show, The Vampire Diaries. Although they may seem similar at first glance, Vampire Academy is self-contained and based on her own set of six novels by author Richelle Mead. While no narrative connection exists between the two shows, they both share the involvement of Plec, who created and wrote The Vampire Diariesas well as its two spinoffs, The Originals and legacies.