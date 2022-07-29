Vasco x Chape: São Januário dawns with long lines for free | vasco

After the 4-0 rout over CRB, Friday morning dawned with long lines in São Januário. They are fans looking for free tickets, provided for by law, for the match against Chapecoense, on Sunday, at 4 pm. All sold tickets have been sold.

Reports indicate that since 6 am this Friday, fans began to arrive at the stadium in search of gratuities. The box office opened at 10 am. There are about 1,100 free entries, provided for by law. All are expected to be removed in a few hours.

1 of 4 Queue in São Januário for tickets to Vasco x Chape — Photo: ge Queue in São Januário for tickets to Vasco x Chape — Photo: ge

The maximum load for Sunday’s game is 22,000 tickets. All available for Vasco’s fans were sold out in a few hours, last Wednesday. Only member-supporters purchased tickets, which are not even available to the general public, as they sold out in a short time.

In addition to the gratuities, there are only 1,500 tickets left for the Visitor’s Section. By BEPE’s guidance, tickets for Chapecoenses fans will only be available on Sunday afternoon, at the São Januário box office.

2 of 4 Queue in São Januário for tickets to Vasco x Chape — Photo: ge Queue in São Januário for tickets to Vasco x Chape — Photo: ge

Due to the great expectation that this game generates, especially due to the debut of Alex Teixeira, Vasco planned to take this match to Maracanã. The Consortium, however, vetoed it. Shortly after, Vasco obtained the right to play in the stadium in court, but had already opened the sale of tickets for São Januário.

