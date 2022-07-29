Viola Davis lives powerful African warrior in trailer Rolling Stone

Oscar-winning actress will play a real historical figure who lived in one of Africa’s most powerful kingdoms

THE Sony Pictures released this Wednesday, 6th, the first trailer for The Woman Kingstarring Viola Davis. The historical drama is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood who also signs the script alongside Dana Stevens.

In the preview, runt (Davis) leads a local tribe as white settlers arrive on the coast and threaten the freedom of his tribe and the entire nation. The film arrives in foreign theaters on September 16, and still does not have a date to reach national cinemas.

The plot will show runtgeneral of the army of Dahomey, who will have the help of newcomer Nawi (Thuso Mbedu) to fight invading forces that seek to violate their honor, enslave their people, and destroy everything they have built in life.

runt is a general of the female military unit of the Kingdom of Dahomeyone of the most powerful nations in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. In the images it is possible to see the arrival of Europeans in the region, and runt understands that foreigners want not only to colonize their people, but the entire continent.

African warrior warns the king Ghezo (John Boyega) that they must face off against the newcomers, and team up with young recruits such as nawi and the character of Lashana Lynch to fight enemies who violate their honor, enslave their people and threaten to destroy everything they have built.