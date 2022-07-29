VMware takes Windows 11 to Macs with Apple M1 chip – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE apple left Intel processors aside in 2020. Although the transaction guarantees more speed and performance to macsthis change made it difficult to install the Windows on branded computers with ARM architecture – even on virtual machines. Fortunately, the VMware has been updated to enable virtualization of the Windows 11 in Macs with Apple M1 this Thursday (28).

VMware Updates to Support Windows 11 on ARM Macs

The novelty appeared in the Tech Preview of the Fusion 22H2 version. According to those responsible for the software, the update allows users to create virtual machines with Windows 11 Macs with both Apple Silicon and Intel. The build still allows for TPM 2.0 virtualization, one of the operating system prerequisites.

The update also guarantees improved graphics and faster encryption. “With the new ‘fast encryption’ mode, only the most critical parts of the virtual machine’s local storage space are encrypted,” they stated. “Fast encryption can be enabled for all VM types in VM settings.”

Windows 11 virtualized on a Mac with Apple M1 (Image: Handout)

Update fixes bugs but still has limitations

VMware has made some remarks regarding the Fusion update. This is the case of bug fixing when booting Linux distributions with kernel version 5.15 or higher. But there are still some limitations when the software is used especially on Macs with Apple Silicon, such as the lack of support for running VMs on different architectures.

“MacOS virtual machines are out of scope for this release, but it’s something we’re looking into,” they pointed out. “Ubuntu 20.04.4 and 22.04 for arm64 are currently not booting (Ubuntu 20.04.4 builds as of July 5th). We are working to resolve this.”

The new version also brings improvements to Linux support on Macs with M1. Those responsible for the virtual machine, however, did not mention the Apple M2 in the patch notes.

VMware Workstation gained support for Windows 11 (Image: Disclosure)

VMware Workstation gains support for Windows 11

In addition to Fusion, Worsktation’s Tech Preview has also been released. And the big news revolves around support for Windows 11, with the help of TPM 2.0 virtualization. Users also gain support for OpenGL 4.3 and the auto-start of virtual machines when turning on the computer.

Public Tech Preview 22H2 is now available for download:

With information: VMware (1 and 2)