Watch Fluminense’s winning goal over Fortaleza

Fluminense beat Fortaleza 1-0, today, at Castelão, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, with a great goal by Nonato in the first stage.

In the 35th minute of the first half, in a beautiful collective move by the Carioca team, Samuel Xavier crossed from the right, Arias made a light-cut and Cano, with his heel, played for Nonato to make it 1 to 0 for Flu. (see below)

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to watch the 2022 Copa do Brasil game

Flu had opened the scoring earlier, also with Nonato, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review due to a lack of Cano on Robson at the origin of the play. The referee pointed out the irregularity after going to the booth to review the bid. Fortaleza had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half.

With the result, Fluminense needs a draw in the return game to advance to the semifinals of the tournament and face Atlético-GO or Corinthians. The Dragon won the first game by 2 to 0.

Fluminense and Fortaleza will meet again on August 17 (Thursday), at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. Before, the two teams will face two rounds of the Brazilian Championship.

Fortaleza faces Cuiabá this Sunday, at Arena Pantanal, and Internacional, at Castelão, on August 7th. Fluminense faces Santos, in Vila Belmiro, next Monday, and Cuiabá next Sunday.

See Nonato’s goal: