What is the relationship of gold to your smartthone







Gold has great conductivity, but extraction comes from exploration in countries like Brazil Photo: Jingming Pan / Unsplash

Tech giants such as Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet (owner of Google) used gold from illegal mining in the Amazon to manufacture their products, according to a report by the website Repórter Brasil published on Monday (25). The complaint shows how important the material is for the electronics production chain, but its scarcity leads to the exploitation of gold in developing countries.

According to the report, the Italian private company Chimet, which supplies the metal to the big techs, bought millions of dollars in gold from the Brazilian company CHM. The product came through illegal mining on indigenous lands in 2020 and 2021. Another refiner that is a client of the companies, the Brazilian company Marsam, is accused by the Federal Public Ministry of causing environmental damage in the extraction of gold.

According to a report by the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram), gold production in Brazil had revenues of R$27 billion in 2021, against R$23 billion in 2020. Export data also show growth: 103.9 tons were exported in 2021 against 98.9 tons in 2020. To give you an idea, the extraction of gold in Brazil moves around R$ 14 billion per year.

But the misuse of gold is nothing new. A 2020 study carried out by UFMG with the Public Ministry revealed that about 30% of the material produced in Brazil in two years, sold with the National Mining Agency (ANM) certificate, contained evidence of illegality.

To Repórter Brasil, Microsoft and Amazon said they would not comment, but did not deny having bought gold from Brazilian companies. Google stressed that its suppliers must follow its code of conduct and source ores from certified, conflict-free companies. Apple said in a note to have removed Marsam from the list of suppliers, while Chimet remains eligible.





Gold bar used in Apple’s production chain Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Why is gold important in technology?

Gold is a malleable element that conducts heat, is corrosion resistant and is sensitive only to chlorine and bromine. Worldwide, the jewelry industry is responsible for 70% of its use, while 12% is destined for electronics companies due to its good electrical conductivity and low oxidation power.

Other elements like silver, for example, are faster in terms of electrical conductivity. However, gold does not corrode in the open air, while silver, over time, takes on a darker hue.

According to Bruno Manzolli, a researcher at the Center for Territorial Intelligence at the Adolfo Ibañez University, “other metals such as silver and copper have even a higher conductivity than gold. However, as it corrodes less than silver and copper, gold is widely used in applications to improve the electrical connection between two contacts.”

He also argues that there is research that seeks to find alternatives to the use of gold in electronics. The journal Nature published a study this year that already evaluates a new way of producing copper that is more resistant to corrosion.

However, for Manzolli, this change will not happen because companies want to reduce the risks of gold exploration. The reason would be the economic pressure associated with the increase in the price of this metal, even if it does not influence the cost of production as much as it is used in small quantities.





iPhone repair; Apple reportedly bought gold from illegal mining in Brazil Photo: Disclosure / Apple

How much gold do we have on our devices?

The US Geological Survey says that there are about 0.034 grams of gold in a cell phone. Usually the material is used as an electrical connector, mainly for the ends of charger cables, chips and microchips. Inside these structures, connecting wires are needed between the outside and inside, which can be made of gold, copper or aluminum. The difference is that gold allows the strands to be extremely delicate.

In addition, gold metal is also used in the assembly of computer boards, flat screen televisions and even cameras. But at first, buying gold is expensive – the commercial value of the gram was quoted at R$290 this week. Therefore, large companies usually add it to other types of metals, such as iron, nickel and cobalt.

the gold route

In a 2020 DW report, one of the researchers of the UFMG study with the MP says that Brazil exports more gold than it legally produces. About 72% of our material goes to Canada, the UK and Switzerland. So it is likely that most of the illegal gold is going to these countries.

For Manzolli, some metals have their origin in local conflicts. They are 3TG (tantalum, tin, tungsten and gold). Their extraction may be linked to human rights violations, terrorist financing and socio-environmental damage. But, this definition is from US law and may restrict the debate around just these substances, while others would also be associated with these problems.

The researcher says that the route of the gold route varies; It depends on the rules of each country. But in Brazil, it can be exploited by mining companies that extract, refine and export to financial institutions, jewelry stores or technology companies.

When it comes to “garimpo gold”, things change a little: it goes through a few stages after its first sale and can be sent to a refiner in Brazil. Afterwards, it is exported by companies specialized in this trade. “And the traceability of this gold is very difficult to do, especially after exportation”, highlights Manzolli.