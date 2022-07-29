What to do on the weekend? Gla Teases New Beyoncé Album, Pretty Little Liars Reboot & More | Entertainment

In cinemas, there are action thrillers with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and great cast; to marathon at home, the premiere of “Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin” on HBO Max. In addition, there will also be “Tim Music Festival Positive Women” in Rio de Janeiro, with concerts by Luisa Sonza, ludmilla, liner, Mart’nália and more. Come find out more details:

2 of 7 Beyoncé shows unpublished photo of the new album – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Beyoncé shows unpublished photo of the new album – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

After shaking everybody up with the instant hit “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé finally released the full album. Yea, “Renaissance” is among us – with the long-awaited 16 tracks and increasingly diva queen B. The question that remains is: how do you stop listening?

not is not – Giovanna Moraes

3 of 7 “No é No”, Giovanna Moraes — Photo: Junior Brasileiro “No é No”, Giovanna Moraes — Photo: Junior Brasileiro

While it’s not time to release your next album, “To Take Courage”, Giovanna Moraes gives a spoiler of what’s to come with the single “No is No” – which has already arrived on platforms accompanied by a clip. Produced by Thommy Tannus, the song written by the singer brings a sound with clear references to Rage Against The Machine and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. The lyrics are an affirmation against the patriarchal impositions of a society that, in 2022, is still sexist.

4 of 7 “Zoin”, Betina — Photo: José de Holanda “Zoin”, Betina — Photo: José de Holanda

With the next album scheduled for this semester, Betina arrives on digital platforms this Friday with the second single from the new work, “Zoin”. After the feat with Boogarins on their previous single, “Polaroids”, Betina now invites you to a melting summer night, with the special participation of Lucas Moura (Glue Trip) on backing vocals, who shares the track’s production with Dinho (Boogarins) and Diogo Valentino (Supercordas). The singer says that the song was written for an intense passion and that her main reference was Marina Lima’s records from the 80’s. Addictive sound!

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin – HBO Max

5 of 7 Pretty Little Liars – A New Sin — Photo: Disclosure Pretty Little Liars – A New Sin — Photo: Disclosure

Who was missing the plot of Pretty Little Liars you will enjoy it – and a lot! – the new premiere of HBO Max. With positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the reboot of the series takes place 20 years after the first Millwood tragedies. In the plot now, a group of young people – a new generation of little liars – find themselves tormented by a stranger who has a plan to make them take the sins of their parents… and themselves.

The first season will have 10 episodes in total. In premiere on the platform, three episodes have already been released last Thursday. Good marathon!

With popcorn: Bullet trainby David Leitch

6 of 7 Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train” — Photo: Disclosure Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train” — Photo: Disclosure

With a strong cast – Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry and more -, “Bullet train” arrived in theaters this Thursday and is a good choice for the weekend movie.

In the action thriller story, five assassins meet on a bullet train departing Tokyo for Morioka. The transport has only a few stops along the way, and the killers discover that their missions are related – but it remains to be seen who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the last station.

On the headboard: The Perks of Being Youby Ray Tavares

7 of 7 “The Advantages of Being You”, by Ray Tavares — Photo: Publicity “The Advantages of Being You”, by Ray Tavares — Photo: Disclosure

The fourth book by writer and screenwriter Ray Tavares is a young adult LGBTQIA+ with diverse characters, a heart-warming novel, a road trip to Jalapão and a character that sums up the crisis of the early 20s with the question that has crossed almost everyone’s mind at this stage of life: “What if I had made other choices?”.

The protagonist is Ana Menezes, a 24-year-old adult who is in the midst of an existential crisis, single and without prospects in her professional and personal life. But everything seems to be about to change when she decides to go to Jalapão to participate in an event organized by Bárbara, her high school crush, with the coach who authored the book she has just read: “You’ll Only Be F*cked When You Feel F*ck”.

With nothing to lose but a good amount of money and maybe a little dignity, Ana takes on the challenge with the aim of changing course and – who knows? – to win the love of her life.

To go: Tim Music Festival Positive Women

1 of 5 Ludmilla — Photo: Publicity 2 of 5 Luísa Sonza — Photo: Publicity 3 of 5 Liniker — Photo: Disclosure 4 of 5 Mart’nália — Photo: Nil Caniné 5 of 5 Larissa Luz — Photo: Publicity Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Liniker, Mart’nália and Larissa Luz are among the attractions of the event

With the objective of giving visibility to causes such as combating violence/harassment and gender equity, Tim promotes the Tim Music Festival Positive Women. The event, held by Novo Traço Entretenimento, will take to the Municipal Theater and to Cinelândia, in Rio de Janeiro, two days of concerts (today and tomorrow – write it down on the agenda!) with great stars of Brazilian music. The initiative is sponsored by the State Department of Culture and Creative Economy of Rio de Janeiro, through the State Culture Incentive Law, and also involves the Positive Women platform, which aims at the personal and professional development of women.

Today, the program is a concert at the Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro, with a presentation by Positive Women Orchestra. ludmilla, Luisa Sonza, Mart’nália and other surprise attractions are among the special appearances. Tickets will be sold at popular prices and all proceeds will be donated to institutions that support violence against women.