What to expect from the next Fantastic Four movie?

the next movie from Fantastic Four will no longer be the origin story of the heroes. The information was confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initial idea was to follow a model similar to Spider-Man and not just adapt a story that has already been told before.

“A lot of people know this origin story. Many people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something they’ve never seen before? Feige asked. “We set a high bar for ourselves by bringing this to the screen,” he added, adding that he wants to further exalt the group that has great relevance in comic books.

Disney convention in September may release more details

From September 9th to 11th, Disney will host its own convention, the D23and expectations are that the novelties of the Fantastic Four and for other MCU projects must be disclosed firsthand by the franchise.

The film is scheduled to premiere in November 2024 and the company is still looking for a new director to take over from Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Coming Home). The film has already won three sequels between 2005 and 2015.

Remember the success of the Fantastic Four and the origin of the characters

The Fantastic Four were the first group of modern superheroes in Marvel’s history, created in 1961. After that came other famous heroes like Hulk, Spider-Man and the Avengers.

The powers of the four heroes emerged when they were in a spaceship that was bombarded by cosmic rays and, after the explosion, they were struck by an inspiration that came from the four classical elements, defined by the Greeks.

Mister Fantastic has the power to stretch his body and assume any form Susan Storm or Invisible Woman can turn invisible and create force fields, Johnny Storm or Torch Man can control fire, and Ben Grimm or the Thing has turned to rock. .

In the Marvel movies, the Human Torch is played by Chris Evans, the Invisible Woman by Jessica Alba, the Thing by Michael Chiklis and Mister Fantastic by actor Ioan Gruffudd.

