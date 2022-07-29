WHATSAPP will charge you for using the APP; Look

One of the novelties recently launched by the company Meta is the WhatsApp Premium. The company responsible for Facebook, Instagram and Whatsappis developing a paid plan for the business version of the messenger, better known as Business.

Beta users of the WhatsApp Business for Android, iOS and desktop can now make use of the novelty, and its membership is optional for entrepreneurs. The new application service will bring a number of advantages, such as:

Link to account on up to 10 devices; and

Create custom business links.

However, there is still not much information about the Premium version, as it has not yet been officially released. Therefore, data such as the release date, value and functions will only be released in the future.

New feature to react WhatsApp messages will have all emojis

Recently, the Whatsapp launched a feature that allows users to react to messages with emojis, but it seems that this option will be updated soon. Meta is developing a novelty.

In addition to the current emojis available to react messages, the company intends to release all others. Therefore, users of the app will soon be able to react to messages using all the ‘little faces’ available.

According to the specialized website, WABetaInfo, users of versions 2.22.15.6 and 2.22.15.7 of the beta version for Android can now use the new feature. It is worth mentioning that the beta version 22.14.0.71 for iOS also already has the novelty.

available soon

If you already use the versions mentioned above and want to check that the new feature is already available, just access the application, react to a message and see if the emojis tab will display a “plus” icon.

According to the planning of Whatsapp, the new feature will be rolled out to more beta program users in the coming weeks. In any case, there is still no date set for the implementation of the tool in the stable version of the application.

WhatsApp lets you mute a user on a group call

Meta, the company responsible for Whatsapprecently implemented a feature on the messaging platform that allows you to mute specific people in group voice or video calls.

In practice, the tool is useful in the case of people who forgot to turn off the microphone or who are in the same room as you and don’t need to hear the same thing, for example.

In any case, it is important to note that the functionality is being released gradually. Therefore, it is possible that the option will take a while to appear for you in the application.

How to mute people on WhatsApp?

With the group call of the Whatsapp in progress, press and hold for a few seconds on the icon of the participant you want to mute. When the selection box appears, tap “Mute [nome da pessoa]”.

Immediately, the other party’s audio will no longer be heard on the call. When this happens, she will be notified of the action along with an instruction on how to undo the deactivation. Just tap the microphone button (at the bottom of the screen).