Who is the PM who was arrested for applying a millionaire coup to 20 other police officers in Goiás

Arrested on Thursday (28), Francisco de Assis Jesus dos Santos Soares de Oliveira is the military police officer denounced by the Public Ministry of Goiás (MPGO) this Friday (29) for the practice of embezzlement against 20 other police officers also assigned to the Battalion. of Metropolitan Tactical Ostensive Rounds (Rotam), of the 1st Regional Command of the Military Police.

The Military Justice also accepted the request to block amounts available on behalf of Francisco de Oliveira in accounts of financial institutions located in Brazil or abroad. The complaint was offered by the Nucleus for External Control of Police Activity (NCAP) and the 84th Prosecutor’s Office of Goiânia.

The complaint narrates that, about a year ago, the police officer began to guide his fellow battalions with tips and mentorships on financial investments in cryptocurrencies (a type of virtual money), variable income assets and sports betting. Thus, the victims began to participate in a joint bank, created and maintained by Francisco de Oliveira, in an online platform, based in the United Kingdom, where he would apply values ​​in sports betting, with a promise of 30% profitability 50%.

The corporal approached each of the victims and, with the same reasoning, assured them of the high income and guaranteed that he would be responsible in case any damages happened. It was also found that, in order to be part of the investment group, the accused required that each participant make an initial contribution of R$ 10 thousand.

It so happens that, after some payments of amounts supposedly received as profit, none of the victims received any income from the amounts transferred by them to Corporal Francisco. When contacted by corporate colleagues, due to non-payment of promised profits, the accused informed them that the amounts invested were blocked due to technical problems in the investment platform.

He added that it would still be necessary to contribute, from each one, of another R$ 2 thousand for release. As the victims did not agree with this new requirement, Corporal Francisco promised to pay colleagues all amounts received for the alleged investment by December 20, 2021.

After this date, the accused did not return the amounts received and continued to insist that the money was still blocked due to technical problems, leaving the other police officers with losses totaling more than R$ 1 million. O Portal 6 could not count on the defense of the cable. The space is open if the military wants to manifest.