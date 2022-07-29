Why did Nicolas Cage refuse to voice the ogre?

The actor has already said that he regrets turning down the role

There are very few young adults today who don’t have fond memories of Shrek, the raw, green ogre franchise was a big hit in the early 2000s and is still in good shape today, with the spin-off Puss in Boots. However, at least in the US, the franchise could have been quite different, as originally Nicolas Cage was asked to bring the green ogre to life.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, the executive director and head of dreamworks, originally invited Nicolas Cage to give the ogre a voice, as they were both longtime friends. But at the time, cage, who was 36 years old, didn’t want the role for a rather funny reason: he didn’t want to be an ugly ogre.

In an old interview with the The Sun (via Digital Spy), the actor talked about passing on the role:

“We were talking about Shrek and I just didn’t want to look like an ogre. maybe i should have done [o filme]thinking now”.

At the end, Shrek turned out to be a huge success. The first movie earned US$484 million worldwide box office and spawned a massive franchise in theaters. However, instead of Nic Cage as the ogre’s original voice, Mike Myers ended up with the role.

Cage, on the other hand, ended up voicing a character from dreamworks years later, when he starred The Croods alongside Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds in 2013.

