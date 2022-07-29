Why Robert Downey Jr. lived Iron Man for 11 years

Pioneer of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Robert Downey Jr. made history as Iron Man. Without the success of his franchise, the next 30+ productions would not have happened. But why did the renowned Hollywood actor accept to play Tony Stark for 11 years?

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Anthony and Joe Russo brought an unusual response to Marvel fans. According to the directors of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019), Robert Downey Jr. he didn’t face the same challenges as his companions during the action scenes.

“You know, I think the reason he played Iron Man for a decade is because he never had to go on set,” joked Joe Russo. “As soon as Iron Man put on the armor, Robert was gone,” explained the director of Downey Jr’s latest film. at Marvel.

Unlike Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Iron Man did not need the presence of his interpreter to be on the big screen. The hero’s armor made it possible for stuntmen to enter during action scenes.

So, unlike his fellow set, the actor didn’t have to put in all his efforts during scenes with the hero’s full armor. That’s why Downey Jr. was able to play billionaire Tony Stark for more than a decade – the paycheck, of course, also helped.

In the MCU, the 57-year-old star has an enviable resume. The interpreter of the technological hero acted in the Iron Man trilogy, in Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Avengers: War Infinity and Avengers: Endgame.

Will you miss Iron Man? All films with Robert Downey Jr. are available on Disney+. But who knows, he might still come back in Avengers: Secret Wars? Marvel’s next big event is set to launch November 7, 2025.