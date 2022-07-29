“Will register the athlete for the quarterfinals of Libertadores”; Palmeiras closes last minute hiring and Abel is warned backstage

Striker should be announced in the next few hours by the Palmeirense board and name is exposed

Leila Pereira is a president who divides opinions at Palmeiras. There has been a lot of criticism about the president’s work since she took over. most important position of the Club, even more so because it was thought that she would bring “weight” reinforcements for the current season. On the other hand, there are supporters of the top hat and this wing believes that things will improve over time.

About the ball market, Alviverde would have closed a last minute hire to register him in the Copa Libertadores of America. Its about Bruno Tabata, from Sporting. This Friday morning (29), the profile specialized in news of the Portuguese club, “J oao Castro | 1906″ , marked the attacker’s arrival at Verdão.

“Tabata in Palmeiras for 5M. The lions receive 5M (Euros) immediately and agreed to give the player to Abel Ferreira’s team. Palmeiras will register the athlete for the final quarters of #Libertadores The number 7 shirt is thus available at #SportingCP Sporting should go to the market”, informed.

Tabata is 25 years old and since the beginning of the negotiation with Palmeiras he was very excited to work with Abel Ferreira. The player received other proposals, even greater financially, but refused and waited for the São Paulo club to settle with the Portuguese. If the information in the European press is indeed confirmed, the direction of palmeirense should announce it in the next few hours.

Abel immediately approved the striker’s arrival. The commander really likes his style of play and has been rooting for the negotiation to come to fruition since the beginning. The Verdão coach is always called upon in negotiations and has all the power to stop or say “yes” to new signings.