Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock in emotional video

Actor Will Smith, who starred in the most controversial moment of the Oscars this year, apologized to actor Chris Rock in an emotional video.

Smith is regretful after slapping Rock, when the comedian made a joke and ended up involving Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife (via ComicBook).

In addition to apologizing to the comedian, Will Smith also apologizes to Rock’s mother and his entire family, after realizing that he ended up hurting a lot of people.

“It’s all messed up. I reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk,” Smith explained. “And when he is, he will return. So I’m going to tell you Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here when you are ready to talk.”

Will Smith returns to Hollywood with long-awaited sequel

In a recent article published by a British tabloid, a source close to Will Smith revealed the actor’s plans for his return to Hollywood.

According to the anonymous source, Will Smith is investing heavily in the sequel to I Am Legend, a post-apocalyptic thriller that hit theaters in 2007.

To this day, the film is one of the biggest hits of the star’s career, along with features like Men in Black and the live-action remake of Aladdin.

According to the British tabloid report, Will Smith is currently working with screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (from I Am Legend and Constantine) on the thriller sequel.

The article also states that, in addition to co-writing and producing I Am Legend 2, Will Smith returns as protagonist Robert Neville.

It is worth remembering that I Am Legend follows the story of a scientist who travels through a devastated New York in search of survivors of a terrible pandemic.

In addition to Will Smith, the cast of I Am Legend 2 will feature Michael B. Jordan, the Killmonger from Black Panther.

The Brazilian Alice Braga, famous for performances in films like Suicide Squad and Eduardo and Monica, is also confirmed in the sequel.

“The concept is being developed by Warner Bros., and there is no indication that Will will be dropped from the project. He is the producer of the film and his production company is responsible for the development”, commented the anonymous source.

The British newspaper’s contact also says that “Hollywood is ready” for the return of Will Smith.

“Hollywood loves comeback stories like Robert Downey Jr., Mel Gibson, Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Will Smith remains banned from the Academy Awards. The punishment should last 10 years.

I Am Legend 2, with Will Smith, does not yet have a premiere date.