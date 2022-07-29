Will TikTok “get revenge” and launch a photo app just like Instagram? Understand

To answer the question that headlines this post: no, TikTok is not going to release an app to “take revenge” on the copy of Instagram on Reels, and the story is a little less simple than that. The owner of the short video network, ByteDance, registered the brand of a new app called “Kesong” (Croissant, in free translation) that would be a platform focused on sharing photos and videos of personal experiences – much like the “old Instagram “, as revealed by the Chinese vehicle SCMP.

Despite the similarities, however, ByteDance’s intention does not seem to compete with Meta’s social network in the West, but only to reach an audience in China, where Instagram is not even available. There, the TikTok owner’s new initiative would compete directly with XiaoHongShu, a local “social e-commerce” platform focused on sharing experiences through photos and videos.

ByteDance will not release an app to “take revenge” on Instagram (Image: cottonbro via Pexels/Play)

Just as it was on Instagram years ago, Kesong would be a media-sharing environment between friends and family, as well as influencers, who encourage consumption with simple, non-invasive content and a focus on shopping reviews and organic reviews.

just coincidence

Despite recent campaigns calling for the return of the “old Instagram”, ByteDance apparently doesn’t want to ride this wave. China’s business dynamics work differently and so there is an opportunity to implement different strategies to reach local audiences.

However, as Instagram’s popularity has been shaken, recent publications from Western outlets about Kesong’s registration quickly sparked a warning that ByteDance would “take revenge” on Instagram with a new app, but at this point this is nothing more than speculation. forced. Of course, nothing prevents the TikTok owner from expanding Kesong to other markets, but that doesn’t seem to be the plan right now and that shouldn’t happen anytime soon.

Kesong wasn’t the only attempt by ByteDance to make a splash in this segment: in 2018, the company tried to capture part of this market with Xincao, another app with a similar proposal. In 2020, the company launched Sharee (later renamed Lemon8), which still exists today and has over 1 million downloads in Japan.