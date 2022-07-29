William Sanches debuts two best-selling books

Best-selling therapist places ’50 Law of Attraction Questions for Beginners’ at No. 2 on PN Bestseller List; another work of his, ‘In Me Enough’ and ‘In Search of Me’, by Viola Davis, also debut on the list

William Sanches, therapist | © Disclosure

In a week of stability in sales, dampening the enthusiasm a little after three straight periods of high, the PublishNews Bestseller List brings one of those bombastic debuts that sometimes shake the market. This time, the noise is caused by the two new books by the bestselling book William Sanches, a therapist who is one of the gurus of the Universal Law of Attraction, this concept that people’s thoughts, both conscious and unconscious, dictate the reality of their lives. .

Extremely didactic, as it needs to be a work that proposes a gateway to a scenario of new behavioral attitudes, 50 Law of Attraction Questions for Beginners, released by Citadel, enters directly in the second position of the General list with 3,112 copies sold in the week. He just didn’t achieve a greater feat, reaching the highest post, because he bumped into the increasingly solid leadership of this is how it ends (Galera Record), one more among the countless phenomena of sales written by the American Colleen Hoover. The podium is completed with the third place of the Italian Ali Hazelwood and her The love hypothesis (Archer), a romantic comedy starring a scientist.

50 Law of Attraction Questions for Beginners quickly secures its place in the Therapist’s extensive gallery of bestsellers. Sanches argues that the Law of Attraction is amazing, but it does not work alone, it is closely linked to other universal laws and to a whole process of thought, feeling and vibration. In the book, he proposes to present the most important questions and answers for those who want to change their lives, increasing their power of understanding on the subject and bringing much faster results.

In addition to this work, which leads the list of best sellers in the Self-help category, it appears in 13th place in the same list. Enough for me! (Citadel), which Sanches defines as a subtle and intense book about limiting beliefs and standards to be followed. The author believes that shouting a “Enough!” it can have healing and therapeutic power: it cleanses, resignifies, invigorates, reinstalls. Does he know when a mother tells her child the cliché phrase “you’re not everyone”? Sanches thinks she is right. “You’re not everyone. Stop being.”

In terms of total sales, the list shows a positive variation of only 1% in relation to last week’s numbers, which had registered a significant increase of 10% in that period. The Self-Help category, driven by the success of Sanches, had a 29% increase in sales. Both Fiction and Non-Fiction achieved a discreet growth rate of 3%. The drops in the week were pointed out in the Children’s category, with a reduction of 17%, and Business, which decreased 13% in the volume of books traded.

The Non-fiction category concentrates five new books in the investigation. Featured for in search of me (BestSeller), autobiography of American actress Viola Davis, which appears in second place in the category with 1,456 copies sold. In the work, the actress brings her courageous account of the journey from a childhood of deprivation, abuse and physical aggression to the success of winning an Oscar. in fourth place is Passport 2030 (Avis Rara), in which Guilherme Fiuza intends to show that the world is immersed in totalitarianism disguised as the protection of human life.

In the seventh position, Claudine Bernardes and Flávia Gama use a simple and symbolic language to treat personal development in a playful, ethical and light way in Tales that heal (Literary Books). A famous debuting name is Fernando Haddad, who places it in 12th position the excluded third (Zahar), in which the politician and teacher presents a new contribution to the theories of human emancipation, from which a comprehensive line of political action can emerge.

Rounding out the week’s premieres in Non-Fiction is A diplomat in captivity (Bella Editora), in 16th place. Journalist Ana Paula Alfano recounts, with unprecedented details, the drama experienced by consul Aloysio Marés Dias Gomide in 1970, when he was kidnapped in Uruguay by the left-wing Tupamara guerrilla. Maria Aparecida, the diplomat’s wife, fought to raise the amount demanded as a ransom and took the lead in negotiations with the kidnappers.

In Business, the only debut in the category is Antifragile (Self)Leadership (Authority People), in the sixth position. For author Victor de Almeida Moreira, self-awareness, self-reflection, self-responsibility, self-ignition and self-regulation are five pillars of a method that can enable the reader to resume the route of his dreams through restructuring and management methods, providing tools for him to advance in your achievements.

In the Ranking of Publishers, the highlight is Grupo Companhia das Letras, with 14 titles appearing in all the lists. It is closely followed by Grupo Editorial Record, which has 13 related works. Third, a tie between Sextant and Citadel, with nine works each.