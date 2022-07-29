Windows 11 gains design improvements, new features and bug fixes in Beta and Dev channels

Microsoft released new versions of Windows 11 to the Beta and Dev channel last Thursday (29). In total, big tech has released three versions of the operating system for platform testers: 25169 (Channel Dev); 22621440 and 22622440 (Beta Channel). Each build brings different features that will be tested before releasing to the public.

Windows 11 Beta

Starting from the more stable trial versions, Microsoft has added a unique feature for those who have installed build 22622.440 (KB5015890) and often run multiple programs simultaneously. This is the “overflow”, which gathers some of the applications running in a group that remains hidden in the taskbar. Check out:

This feature was previously available on a limited basis to users, but has finally made its way to the “Beta” version of Windows, indicating imminent availability. Also in this distribution, Windows 11 now has a new “Open With” window that respects its visual language. Previously displayed in a white layout that looks “inherited” from Windows 10, now the dialog box has transparency and new generation visualsin addition to extinguishing the blue blocks that housed the application icons.

The Windows 11 "Settings" became even more complete by extracting a function from the Control Panel. Starting with this update, users will be able to uninstall apps that have something Microsoft calls "interdependence", such as a gaming platform and their respective titles installed on the PC. These improvements add to a number of bug fixes in File Explorer, including the memory leak caused when using the upcoming "tabs".

















For users of both versions — 22621.440 and 22622.440 — the taskbar started showing dynamic widgets to show game scores, financial data and breaking news. Widgets are unobtrusive, but can be expanded to display more information by clicking on the element.

“We’re just starting to roll out this feature, so it’s not available to all Insiders in the Beta Channel just yet, as we plan to monitor your feedback and see how it’s received before sending it out to everyone,” Microsoft comments.

Windows 11 Dev

Windows Spotlight is finally coming to the “Personalization” tab of “Settings”. The new theme is characterized by dynamic wallpapers that automatically change at predetermined time intervals.

Starting with the new version, administrators of a device can limit access to different types of settings, such as screen brightness level and Wi-Fi networks, as well as block pop-up windows and adjust the Start menu to display specific programs. As always, the new build brings a number of bug fixes that made the system more stable before the release of cumulative updates to the general public. The release notes for the newly released versions in the Beta and Dev channel can be found on Microsoft’s official website via the links below. Windows 11 Beta Changelog — Access

Windows 11 Dev Changelog — Access