With two goals from Andrey Santos, Vasco thrashes CRB and resumes vice-leadership of Serie B | Vasco



Andrey Santos celebrates with Raniel one of his goals in Vasco’s 4-0 victory over CRB – ​​JORGE RODRIGUES/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Published 07/28/2022 20:57

Rio – Vasco won again in Serie B after three rounds in the competition and resumed vice-leadership, with 38 points. On Thursday night (28), Cruz-Maltino thrashed CRB 4-0, in São Januário, for the 21st round, with two goals from Andrey Santos, Raniel and Eguinaldo. With that, the carioca club reduced the distance from ten to seven points from Cruzeiro, which leads the tournament with 45.

Next Sunday (31), Vasco returns to São Januário to face Chapecoense, at 4 pm, for the 22nd round of Serie B. In addition, it will be the debut of forward Alex Teixeira, who is a member of Cruz-Maltino’s base and returned to the carioca club after 12 years. The beginning of the game was very busy with the intensity of Vasco. Just three minutes into the first half, Andrey Santos opened the scoring with a header for Cruz-Maltino. In the bid, Nenê took a corner from the left and the midfielder, without marking, scored the first goal of the carioca club. At six minutes, Vasco had an excellent chance to score the second goal. However, Nenê squandered the opportunity after getting free inside the area and submitting a cross to the outside. The ball narrowly missed the left post of goalkeeper Diogo Silva, from CRB. Until halfway through the first half, at 28 minutes, CRB gave Vasco a scare. In the bid, Luciano received a three-finger throw from Anselmo Ramon. Then the ball passed the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues and was left without an angle. Fabinho appeared to return the ball to shirt 9, who finished with an empty goal. However, the linesman saw the center forward offside and canceled out the Alagoas team’s goal. But that didn’t let Vasco down. In the 30th minute, Yuri Lara recovered the ball after Anselmo Ramon’s mistake and played for Raniel. The cruzmaltino striker advanced through the middle, chose the corner and hit the left side of goalkeeper Diogo Silva to score the second goal.

In the return for the second half, the star of Andrey Santos returned to shine. Six minutes into the final stage, Yuri Lara was decisive after recovering the ball again in Vasco’s counterattack. In the bid, the midfielder played for Raniel, who was disarmed inside the area and left for shirt 8 who dominated and finished in a cross to expand the score.

In extra time, Vasco’s base jewel, Eguinaldo, came in to score the fourth goal and close the scoring. In the bid, Marlon Gomes played for the striker, who dominated and finished a cross in the right corner of Diogo Silva. With a full house and once again under the eyes of Alex Teixeira, Vasco won again in Serie B and resumed the vice-leadership of the competition with a good performance under the command of the interim Emílio Faro.