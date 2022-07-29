Xbox CEO reveals preference for PlayStation competitor’s game; see which

the CEO of Xbox, Phil Spencer, made a post that caught the attention of the gaming community on the internet. When responding to a trend twittershared by gamers from all over the planet, Spencer revealed that the game he most wants to play in 2022 is God of War Ragnarok, which is exclusive to competitor PlayStation.

First game: Pong

Last game: Road 96

Favorite game: Robotron: 2084

Game you play the most: right now….FH5 Hot Wheels

Game you want to play next: God of War Ragnarok

First game you’d show a caveman: Lumines: perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 26, 2022

Some more “hardcore” fans of the Microsoft platform did not like the statement by the company’s head and criticized the CEO for citing the rival platform’s main franchise. For some, the claim goes wrong, as the company won’t have a major exclusive release that rivals God of War Ragnarok, although games like Scorn and High on Life are confirmed for this year.

The statement is not exactly a surprise, as Spencer is a well-known gaming enthusiast and argues that all people have the right to enjoy video games regardless of platform.

It’s not the first time that the Xbox boss has come out in defense of the competitor. Recently, the Santa Monica studio, responsible for the next game in the God of War franchise, suffered an online harassment campaign and Spencer was one of the representatives of the gamers industry to speak out in favor of the game’s developers and in repudiation of the harassment campaigns in the Internet.

Also, when the current-gen consoles launched in 2020, the CEO praised the PS5’s design and controls. At the time, he still criticized those who see a war between the two companies and said that this is one of the negative points of the community.

To the delight of Phil Spencer, God of War Ragnarok will be released on November 9th of this year. The sequel will continue to explore elements of Norse mythology and will mark the return of Kratos and his son Atreus. The game, exclusive to the Playstation platform, is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of the year.