Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could be announced in August

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi’s next foldable phone, could hit the market much sooner than expected. Recent information suggests that the model should be made official in the month of August and then rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the Asian market.

In a brief message on Twitter, insider Abhishek Yadav indicates that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 should be announced in August. In this way, the model can be presented to the world in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi is launching Xiaomi Fold 2 next month ie August, 2022. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 27, 2022

If the recent rumor is confirmed, the foldable device market will have several debuts in August. Remembering that the Moto Razr 2022 will be announced on the 2nd, while the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be officially revealed during Galaxy Unpacked on the 10th.

What to expect from Xiaomi Mix Fold 2?

Codenamed “zizhan”, various alleged details about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 have been floating around the internet for some time. Old leaks indicate that the foldable should adopt a thinner and lighter design, as well as having a smaller hinge that reduces creasing on the internal flexible screen.

On the performance side, the phone should be powered by Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The recent processor of the American brand could be a considerable upgrade compared to the Snapdragon 888 of the original Mi Mix Fold.

Compatible with stylus pen, the device can have an 8-inch flexible internal display with ultra-thin glass, 2.5K resolution and unprecedented 360º aperture. In addition, the external screen can be 6.5 inches and both panels must offer a high refresh rate for more fluid navigation between menus and apps.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is expected to have a battery with a capacity of around 5,000 mAh and, as per recent certificates, support for 67W fast charging. Unfortunately, there is no information about the phone’s camera array.

New generation of Xiaomi Mix Fold may have global launch (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Possible global release

Although Xiaomi has not confirmed the information, there is a high expectation that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could be launched in the global market. Remembering that the original Mi Mix Fold is an exclusive device for the Chinese market.

With the arrival in new regions, the foldable should become a great rival of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As well, the model will compete for space with other fold devices that will supposedly be launched by Oppo, Huawei, Honor and Vivo Mobile in the coming months.

Source: GizChina Italy (in Italian), Twitter/Abhishek Yadav