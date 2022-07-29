Young man refuses to hand over cell phone to robbers and is assaulted in Blumenau

A 19 year old was attacked by two men on Thursday night (28) during a robbery attempt in blumenau. According to the Military policethe assaults took place after the boy refuse to hand over your cell phone to the criminals, who fled without the device. No suspects have been located.

The incident took place at 11:30 pm on the Otto Starke Streeton the neighborhood Itoupava Central. The young man told police that he was walking home when a black color car approached. According to him, two men were inside the vehicle and approached him, demanding your cell phone.

The victim refused to hand over the device. Angry, the men attacked him with an object – that the young man believes to have been a weapon – in the region of the face. The criminals, however, ended up getting into the car and fleeing. after seeing a motorcycle approaching of the place.

O Fire Department was called and paid medical care the victim. Meanwhile, police garrisons carried out patrols in the region, but they were unable to locate the suspects in the crime.. An incident report was registered.

