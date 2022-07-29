Youth announces signing of striker Vitor Leque, from Cruzeiro

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Vitor Leque was loaned by Cruzeiro to Juventude until the end of the year

Juventude announced, on the afternoon of this Thursday (28), the hiring of striker Vitor Leque, from Cruzeiro, on loan. The 21-year-old player was loaned by Raposa until the end of the dispute in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Fan has been training with the cast of the gacho team since the beginning of this week. His debut for Juventude could take place against Red Bull Bragantino, next Sunday (31), at 7pm, at Nabizo, in Bragana Paulista, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Juventude strengthens itself with an eye on the fight against the relegation zone. Humberto Louzer’s team is in 19th place in the leaderboard, with 16 points.

Welcome Vitor Fan %uD83D%uDFE9%u2B1C The 21-year-old striker arrives on loan from Cruzeiro until the end of the season. The player has been training with the squad and is available to Umberto Louzer for the match against Red Bull Bragantino, next Sunday#ECJuventude pic.twitter.com/lCvMeDrC1q %u2014 EC Youth (@ECJuventude) July 28, 2022

Passage by Cruise

For Cruzeiro, Fan played 24 matches and scored two goals. The player also has a spell at Atltico-GO, where he scored three goals in 16 games.

This season, the 21-year-old forward played 14 games for Raposa and did not score a goal.

At the end of last year, the cruise bought 50% of Vitor Leque’s economic rights to Drago for R$ 700 thousand.