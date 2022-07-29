Zelensky couple causes controversy by posing for Vogue amid rubble

Admin 10 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Vladimir Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, were accused of narcissism and lack of respect for the victims of the conflict.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

8-meter crocodile eats fisherman alive and is forced to vomit his remains – Metro World News Brasil

Samsul Bahri, 45, was found inside an eight-meter-long crocodile in Indonesia. According to the information …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved