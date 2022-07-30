10 best airplane movies

In the old days, when an airplane appeared in a movie, when it was not customary for these motorized aerial vehicles to appear, they caused great sighs and excitement among the audience when they appeared on screen. With the development of aircraft – and also the way of filming, especially the action scenes, with warplanes at high speed performing great maneuvers, these productions became more exciting and realistic, until nowadays it is almost impossible to watch a movie. film without a scene as impressive as the one seen in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

Check out the list of the most interesting films that have their stories told on planes or that have their narratives set against the backdrop of planes.

10. United Flight 93 (2006)

The September 11, 2001 attacks went down in history as one of the worst terrorist acts committed on American soil. United Flight 93, directed by Paul Greengrasswas released five years after the tragedy of the Twin Towers, and that taking into account how Hollywood executives tend to adapt real stories to the big screen as quickly as possible, this film took some time to have its plot taken to the big screen. cinema.

Production is pure tension, with high doses of emotion and even with the public already knowing what happened to United Airlines flight 93, which was hijacked by terrorists with the purpose of playing it against Casablanca, but that due to the fight of the passengers against the terrorists ended up falling in Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2001, ends up generating a certain commotion in the spectator when watching that story and experiencing it all, even if some facts presented are different from what we already know today about the attacks .

9. The Aviator (2004)

mega production that had Leonardo DiCaprio as the protagonist, playing one of the best-known American figures in history (Howard Hughes), a fact that made him nominated for an Oscar and, as we know, he did not receive the statuette for his performance.

Because it is a biopic, it is considered a “still” and too long film by a certain portion of the public, but that does not make it a bad production, on the contrary, it is a work that fascinates by adapting the eccentric life of the American millionaire in love with airplanes, in addition to bringing a great cast, Kate Beckinsale, John C. Reilly and Cate Blanchett.

8. The Flight (2012)

At the time it premiered in theaters, there were many positive reviews for the performance of Denzel Washington, who earned an Oscar nomination for best actor for the role of an alcoholic pilot who ends up getting involved in a plane crash, but investigations made end up questioning his actions in driving the aircraft.

The script works when working on the pilot drama, as it brings a man with personal problems and who could have victimized hundreds of lives, in addition to bringing good doses of action and also a protagonist who tries to turn around.

7. Night Flight (2005)

Wes Craven is a master of horror cinema. Director classics such as The nightmare time (1984) and Panic (1996) eventually became major franchises. Night flight is a thriller with the mark of Cravenis one of the best (and also most underrated) thrillers ever released.

Rachel McAdams plays a woman who gets on a plane and ends up being kidnapped and finds herself in the middle of a murder plot. The man who kidnaps her on a night flight is played by Cillian Murphy.

It’s not a conventional horror, with blood being spilled, but a psychological thriller, in which the protagonist needs to escape the kidnapper on a plane. High doses of tension, in a film that entertains and holds the audience in their seats.

6. Serpents on Board (2006)

Nothing better than watching a story in which snakes appear attacking passengers in the middle of a flight, and the cast of this feature still has the participation of Samuel L. Jackson like the man who can save the day.

Snakes on board it became an instant success when it was released and almost no one understood why at the time, much less the producers, a fact that ended up turning the production into a cult over time. The freak show is such that it becomes fun, so much so that at the end an anaconda unexpectedly appears inside the plane.

5. Sully: The Hero of the Hudson River (2016)

Recognized by critics as one of the recent great films of Clint Eastwoodlong narrates the story of the US Airways pilot, Chesley Sullenbergerwhich went down in history after making an emergency landing on the Hudson River without anyone on board having been victimized.

With great performance of Tom Hanksin a production that tries to portray the facts as they happened, without sentencing the pilot that there was some mistake on his part, but showing his heroic act and also what were the consequences after landing in the Hudson River.

4. Unstoppable Love (2009)

In a beautiful display of George Clooney ahead of a character who is always traveling and has to fire people wherever he goes, in addition to having as a goal the goal of achieving 10 million travel miles.

It’s a delightful comedy-drama that presents the emptiness in the life of Clooney’s character, a man with a shallow purpose in life. It has a great script, is well directed by Jason Reitmanin addition to causing good laughs in the spectators.

3. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Leonardo DiCaprio in yet another jaw-dropping performance. This time as a scammer in a plot inspired by real events, telling the story of Frank Abagnale Jr. who was considered the master of disguise, and who had for a time the FBI in his thrall.

It’s not a film that has its narrative focused on planes, but the idea of ​​putting DiCaprio as a coup pilot is in itself something that ends up bringing great fun, in addition to having the exquisite direction of nothing less than Steven Spielberg.

2. Fasten Your Belts, The Pilot Is Gone (1980)

Not laughing at at least one of the many nonsense jokes by Airplane! (English name) is quite an arduous task. The satire of disaster movies soon gained audiences when it was released for bringing a Leslie Nielsen humorous and clueless inside an airplane.

Of course, many of the film’s jokes have lost their luster over the years, but many situations still draw a lot of laughter, even if they are forced scenes, such as the passenger being slapped numerous times putting several other passengers in single file.

1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

If this list had been made a few years earlier, it would certainly have figured in the top spots. Top Gun: Indomitable Aces (1986), predecessor of Top Gun: Maverickwhich became a box office and critical success and which brings the return of Tom Cruise as pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

With exciting action scenes, destruction of planes and breathtaking maneuvers, the film gave a survival to a plot that was forgotten and could possibly have transformed top gun into a lucrative and gigantic franchise.