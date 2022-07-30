10 Characters Who Could Lead the DCEU (Beyond Batman and Superman) » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

black adam is set to join the DC Extended Universe later this year. Exciting as it is, it brings to light the growing pains the DCEU struggled with from the start, which is the franchise that has failed to produce an unmistakable leader throughout its ten films. With the notable absence of DC’s two most famous superheroes, Batman and Superman, in recent years, the DCEU must look elsewhere for leadership.

While the DCEU’s Batman and Superman struggled to get off the ground, especially with the departure of Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, other heroes managed to gain traction both on screen and among fans. It is among these other characters that viewers will find the next protagonists of the franchise.

Dwayne Johnson is set to make his long-awaited DCEU debut in one of the most exciting films of the second half of 2022, black adam. Set for release on October 21, the film will feature the titular counterpart to Zachary Levi’s anti-hero Shazam, inevitably setting the two powerful beings on a collision course.

Black Adam has incredible potential for the future of the DCEU. With a big star like Johnson, who seems pretty excited about the next movie, attached to the role, the franchise could gain much-needed traction that recent box office disappointments haven’t gotten. If Johnson continues to return to the franchise, his often lucrative charisma could work wonders in revitalizing the DC cinematic universe.

Supergirl is less than a year away from making her DCEU debut in The Flashwhich, despite the recent drama surrounding star Ezra Miller, is still set to release on June 23, 2023. With Sasha Calle as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El, Supergirl is set to make numerous appearances across the DCEU. , perhaps even in her own spinoff film franchise.

With the ambiguous future of Henry Cavill’s Superman, Calle’s Supergirl is the perfect answer to the Kryptonian gap currently plaguing the DCEU. Rather than making the inevitably unpopular decision to recast Superman, Warner Brothers executives may replace the famous superhero with his closest counterpart, leaving Calle to carry the character’s future.

Aldis Hodge will make his debut as the superhero Hawkman in black adam still this year. The DCEU’s version of the famous winged superhero will appear as the leader of the Justice Society of America, potentially setting up future appearances for the character.

Gaining fame for his roles in The invisible man and To enjoy, among others, Hodge has the perfect level of notoriety to gain traction as a new character in the DCEU, dating back to the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe casting process. His casting as Hawkman portends a pivot in Warner Brothers’ own casting process, moving away from the big stars to focus on up-and-coming actors with the potential for a long-term commitment to the franchise.

Leslie Grace has been confirmed as the first live-action adaptation of Batgirl in the DCEU, who will be spearheading her own solo film, set to release on HBO Max in late 2022. Although there has been some mystery surrounding it. batgirl‘s in the DCEU, given Michael Keaton’s appearance as Batman, it looks like the movie actually takes place on Earth-N52 of the cinematic universe.

As Warner Brothers continues to work on Batman projects that take place outside of the main DCEU, Leslie Grace’s Batgirl has the perfect opportunity to replace the Caped Crusader within the confines of the larger cinematic universe. With Bruce Wayne absent and as one of the smartest members of the Bat-Family, Barbara Gordon could actually become Gotham City’s newly sworn protector in the DCEU, possibly setting her on a journey to join the Justice League itself.

Idris Elba joined the DCEU last year in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as Bloodsport, a former supervillain who joins the titular team, eventually growing into a leadership role among the various reformed criminals. While Elba has yet to be confirmed for a return to the franchise, many fans have speculated that he could appear in one of Gunn’s various HBO Max projects taking place in the DCEU.

Elba has repeatedly proven to be a bankable star over the years, including amongst direct DCEU competition at Marvel Studios. Plus, thanks to Gunn’s poignant character work, Bloodsport has become one of the most empathetic and lovable characters in the entire franchise, setting him up for a potentially long future within the cinematic universe.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has become the undisputed star of the DCEU after her debut in Suicide squad in 2016. Since then, Robbie has appeared as the character twice more, including in what was essentially her own spinoff film, Birds of prey. While her next project in the franchise is still unclear, Harley Quinn is expected to remain a major player in the DCEU.

As unexpected as it is, Harley Quinn has proven to be a mainstay of the DCEU, having already made as many appearances in the franchise as several members of the Justice League. While Robbie’s take on the character remains a cultural phenomenon, fans can expect to see a lot more of Harley Quinn in the future of the DCEU.

Fans are looking forward to the release of Shazam! Gods Fury, the sequel to what is still considered by many to be the best DCEU movie to date. With Zachary Levi returning to the franchise as the titular superhero, viewers are left wondering if the sequel will feature more connections to the larger cinematic universe than its predecessor.

Nonetheless Shazam! Gods Fury was not the box office draw that Warner Brothers could have hoped for, it proved to be the kind of quality entertainment that many viewers were looking for in the DCEU, causing all eyes to fall on Shazam himself as he geared up for his second appearance in the franchise. . With the launch of black adam previous Gods Furylooks like DC is putting together its first crossover storyline since 2017 Justice Leagueindicating a point of hope for fans of the cinematic universe.

John Cena first appeared as the morally challenged antihero Peacemaker in the James Gunn film. The Suicide Squad, a film that spread directly into the character’s own self-titled HBO Max series. After widespread enthusiasm for the series prompted its renewal for a second season, it appears Cena’s foul-mouthed antihero is here to stay.

The consecutive success of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker appears to have reinvigorated public interest in the DCEU’s grittier and more comedic side, leading to several undisclosed projects, directed by Gunn himself, given the green light. As the anti-hero that started it all, Peacemaker can make frequent appearances across all of Gunn’s projects as one of the most recognizable faces in the DCEU’s newest corner.

Wonder WomanThe 2017 release immediately put Gal Gadot’s eponymous superhero at the top of fan-favorite members of the Justice League. Although the 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984wasn’t met with much praise, the character has remained one of the most beloved adaptations of a DC character in recent years.

Gadot’s Wonder Woman has already proven to be one of the most frequently appearing superheroes in the DCEU, providing a much-needed connection between various films set in the franchise. With a third solo release on the way, Wonder Woman is one of the few Justice League members to still be transparently active in the world of the DCEU, and thus is one of the franchise’s best chances for redemption.

Jason Momoa has completely reimagined the Aquaman character with his portrayal. 2018 solo Aquaman The film put the character in the spotlight, making him a standout star among the DCEU’s catalog of superheroes. With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Scheduled for release in 2023, the King of Atlantis is clearly being groomed for a big role in the next phase of the franchise.

Despite the recent controversy over the production of the upcoming film and some of its cast members, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still the subject of a lot of fan excitement as viewers eagerly look forward to reuniting with Momoa’s Arthur Curry. The character’s rabid reception and box office sales perfectly define Aquaman to be one of the most prominent heroes in the entire DCEU moving forward.