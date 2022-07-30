10 Movies about heartbreaks and back on the TOP!

Who never suffered for love? The paths to happiness go through anguish, anxieties, happy moments of this feeling that, being abstract, leads us to different variables. In the world of cinema, several stories feature clippings with characters who go through obstacles in the constant search for happiness: unhappy marriages, freedom right after the storm, overcoming a betrayal, among other issues, but always with the well-defined objective of turning around. over. Therefore, we decided to create a list with 10 movies about heartbreak and come back on top:

Spencer

In the plot, we follow the steps, conflicts, concerns, anxieties of Diana Spencer, or Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) a woman who finds herself in a moment of disillusionment with her life and her marriage, bordering on emotional despair, finding herself with no way out almost all the time. The film is set during a vacation period where she was forced to spend Christmas with the English royal family in a luxurious mansion in Sandringham (the place where she was born), a place where she came into complete conflict in search of her freedom and the resumption of happiness. .

Enjoy watching:

The next step

In the plot, we meet 26-year-old professional ballerina Elise (Marion Barbeau), a woman who, after suffering an injury during a performance by the dance company she was part of, sets out on a road of rediscovery as a person, as a dance professional, between disappointments of love, new opportunities, also seeking an improvement in the relationship with those who especially loves his father, the lawyer Henri (Denis Podalydes). Over almost two hours of film, which leaves you wanting more, we are witnesses of exciting sequences where our reflection is everywhere.

drive my car

Over almost three hours of projection, with some advances in its timeline, we follow the story of Yûsuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima) an actor and theater director who has gone through many difficulties in his career, such as understanding the reason for his wife Oto’s betrayal (Reika Kirishima). Time passes and Oto dies, victim of a brain hemorrhage. Later, Yûsuke is called to direct the play Tio Vânia by Anton Chekhov, and so he moves during a period to the city of Hiroshima where he needs to choose the cast, rehearse. Thus, he ends up meeting Misaki (Toko Miura), your driver in town. Facing his doubts and the incredible analogy that exists between the art he loves and his thoughts, he seeks to return to seeing some meaning about the life that brought him to this moment.

La La Land

In the plot, set in Los Angeles, we meet the pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a jazz lover who lives looking for his space in the midst of constant changes that life throws his way. Grumpy and completely alone, in an unusual way, he ends up meeting the dreamer Mia (Emma Stone), a young woman who left for Los Angeles to pursue the difficult career of an actress but who now works in a kind of Starbucks inside a famous film recording studio. Soon the love between the lovebirds happens and, between the seasons, they will need to understand what it’s like to live life together and the size that each one’s dream has in the other’s life.

The descendants

With a family drama packed with good characters with a tropical paradise as a backdrop, Alexander Payne moves audiences with the story of a man looking for a fresh start after a series of events that will change his life and that of his family forever.

Blue is the hottest color

In this controversial film, we are introduced to Adèle (Adele Exarchopoulos), a charming young woman who is going through a time of discovery in her personal life. Adèle likes to dance, uses this body movement as a way to escape the conflicts that she prefers not to face. One day, she meets Emma, ​​a young artist who has flashy blue hair. The two soon fall in love and face all the dramas of a troubled relationship.

Obvious Child

In the story, we meet Donna (Jenny Slate), a sad woman without much planning about her future who finds an oasis when she takes the stage and makes her charismatic and funny Stand Up Comedy. Her life changes completely when she gets dumped by her boyfriend and meets Max (Jake Lacy) with whom you have a night of laughter and sex. The point is that Donna becomes pregnant and thus has to make decisions that will completely affect her way of seeing life.

An Unexpected Love

In the plot, we meet the couple Marcos (Ricardo Darin) and Anna (Mercedes Moran), husband and wife who have been together for more than two decades and have spent all these years with more successes than mistakes, mainly focusing on the education of their son who has now gone to a university in Spain. With this departure, things change and previously dormant thoughts return to the surface and the couple decides to part amicably. The years go by and we follow the post-divorce adventures of the two ex-lovebirds.

dear lea

In the plot, we meet the manager of a construction company named Jonas (Grégory Montel), a man who wakes up at dawn at a company party who goes early to find his current passion, the beautiful Léa (Anaïs Demoustier), an opera singer. The relationship between the two is on the verge of ending, without the former accepting this breakup. After this meeting, he goes to a cafe, managed by the friendly Mathieu (Grégory Gadebois) who is in front of the house of the beloved and there begins to write about love. We can also understand that he writes for himself, discovering deep fields of his emotions. Throughout that day, full of uncontrollable variables and conflicting conversations, the gaze of the other and the other ends up becoming frequent, whether on the bus, at the train station, or in the friendly cafe.

Fortune

In the plot, set in the present day in the suburbs of Rome, we meet Fortunata, a beautiful middle-aged delivery hairdresser who has a dream of having her own business, a beauty salon in the center of the city where she lives. The protagonist has a daughter, her greatest passion in the world, but with whom she has a complicated relationship, caused, in large part, by her estrangement from her ex-husband, a figure who always surrounds her. One day, Fortunata decides to take her daughter to see a psychologist/psychiatrist, for whom the protagonist ends up living an intense romance.

Don’t forget to watch: