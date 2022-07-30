10 She-Hulk Teams We Can’t Wait To See In The MCU » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Getting A New Hero In Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters In The Next She-Hulk: Lawyer Disney+ series, scheduled for release on August 17. Like every other hero in the MCU, She-Hulk is destined for a long and prosperous future in the expansive superhero franchise.

With a number of superheroes active in the MCU, viewers are looking forward to seeing She-Hulk inevitably embark on numerous teams over the course of the franchise’s near future. As such, there are several potential Avengers-specific teams that fans are particularly excited to witness.

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, is poised to take a leadership position among the Avengers in the MCU’s near future. Leading her own new team, which will include Ms. Marvel and Photon, next year The wondersfans are excited to see where Captain Marvel goes next in Phase 4 of the MCU.

Given that She-Hulk and Captain Marvel have a friendly relationship at Marvel Comics, fans are already in love with the prospect of seeing the two interact on screen for the first time. As two of the most powerful female superheroes in the Marvel Universe, their paths seemed destined to cross in what is sure to be one of the most inspiring teams in the entire franchise.

The Fantastic Four is getting closer and closer to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With John Krasinki’s debut as Earth-838’s Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessfans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the other members of the Fantastic Four’s MCU debut, with their own feature film currently also in the works.

She-Hulk has a long history with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Comics and even served as one of their members for a period of time. As such, watching Maslany’s version of the character join forces with Marvel’s First Family will be a suitably satisfying event for Marvel fans everywhere, perhaps even heralding his future as a member of the Fantastic Four far into the future.

Betty Ross, who was played by Liv Tyler in The incredible Hulkhas been absent from the MCU for over a decade, but remains one of the many characters fans are hoping will return. She-Hulk. As one of the few characters in the MCU who has yet to become her superpowered counterpart, the Red She-Hulk, Betty could have a very exciting future ahead of her if she truly returns to the franchise.

If Betty does indeed become the Red She-Hulk, it would be a total disservice to the fans and the character herself to keep her separate from the original She-Hulk. The two certainly have a tenuous relationship at best in the comics, and while they would no doubt clash with each other, they would eventually form a fearsome superhero team.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Sam Wilson finally embrace his new role as Captain America, fully accepting the shield that once belonged to his mentor, Steve Rogers. Now as one of the most influential members of the Avengers, Sam is sure to take a more active role on the team, including in recruiting its new heroes.

As the MCU looks to establish the new Avengers roster, characters like Sam Wilson and She-Hulk appear at the top of fans’ wishlists regarding Earth’s top Mightiest Heroes. Each of these characters has already garnered a prominent fanbase, making their duo as the new team leaders a very real possibility in the franchise’s near future.

After the groundbreaking events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are looking forward to the next appearance of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, who has recently been erased from the memories of all people on Earth. While Peter Parker has disappeared, Spider-Man is still alive, leaving his future in the franchise full of exciting possibilities.

Spider-Man is an Avenger that fans want to see interact with every other hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His playful dialogue and sheer enthusiasm make him an absolute delight when faced with any new superhero, including She-Hulk, whose own self-aware humor and tendency to break the fourth wall would do well for the MCU’s version of Spider-Man.

After finally joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: End of the game, Hope van Dyne, aka the superpowered Wasp, is ready for an exciting future in the MCU. While she has yet to interact with most of her fellow Avengers, fans are sure she will eventually form lasting bonds with several members of the group, including a certain superhero lawyer.

While She-Hulk had a friendly relationship with Janet van Dyne’s version of The Wasp in Marvel Comics, such a friendship would translate well to Janet’s daughter in the MCU. As two of the franchise’s newest heroes and some of the most prominent characters in comics, these two heroes seem destined to maintain a well-maintained relationship throughout the Avengers’ future.

Thor recently returned to the big screen in the film directed by Taika Waititi Thor: Love and Thunder, who saw the god of thunder face one of his greatest enemies in Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. While the movie could work as a perfect ending for Thor, the credits promise his return, meaning his work isn’t finished in the MCU yet.

Thor certainly needs more screen time with the Earthbound Avengers, most of which he’s barely been introduced to. While Thor often keeps to himself, he has a close relationship with Bruce Banner, cousin of Jennifer Walters. Given his history with the Hulk, Thor might also find a good friend in his female counterpart.

After starring in his own Netflix series for three seasons, Charlie Cox was set to finish portraying the vigilante superhero Daredevil. However, after his surprise return in No Way HomeMatt Murdock has been confirmed to return in several future projects, including a revival of Reckless on Disney+.

There are plenty of Marvel characters fans want to see partnered with Daredevil, though perhaps none more so than She-Hulk herself. Due to their shared profession, Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters have shared many comic book teams, leading many fans to desperately hope that Charlie Cox will actually make an appearance at some point. She-Hulk‘s ten episodes run on Disney+.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool has been confirmed as the only Fox mutant to return for the MCU’s X-Men reboot. As the hero who breaks the fourth wall prepares to star deadpool 3which will be set in the MCU, fans remain in the dark about how and why Wade Wilson will find himself in this new universe.

While She-Hulk and Daredevil may not seem to have much in common as characters or superheroes, they do share one key trait: they are known for breaking the fourth wall, speaking directly to the viewer. So seeing this pair of meta comedians chatting is at the top of many MCU fans’ wish lists.

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk has been a major facet of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the actor replaced Edward Norton with The Avengers in 2012. As one of the last remaining founding Avengers, the Hulk is expected to play a major role in recruiting new heroes for the initiative, including his own cousin, Jennifer Walters.

There is no Avenger that She-Hulk is more closely related to than the Hulk himself. These cousins ​​are inexorably linked to each other, both as humans and as Hulks, making their relationship a vital piece of each character moving forward. With Hulk already confirmed as an important part of the She-Hulk series, fans are already excited to see the two green giants teaming up in live-action for the first time.