5 Christopher Nolan Movies You Must See

2. The Origin (2010)

Rating on IMDb: 8.8 – where to watch? Apple TV, HBO Max, Youtube, Google Play

Dom Cobb is a thief with the rare ability to steal secrets from the unconscious, obtained during the sleep state. Unable to return to his family, he is given the opportunity to redeem himself by carrying out a seemingly impossible task: planting an idea in the mind of the heir of an empire. To carry out the perfect crime, he has the help of his partner Arthur, the discreet Eames and the dream architect Ariadne. Together they run so that the enemy does not anticipate his steps.

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Elliot Page, Ken Watanabe, Michael Caine, Tom Berenger, Marion Cotillard, Cillian Murphy, Pete Postlethwaite, Lukas Haas, Claire Geare

Trailer