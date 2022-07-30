5 Christopher Nolan Movies You Must See

With 52 years of life and 33 years of career, Christopher Nolan is one of the most acclaimed and important directors of his generation. With that in mind, I separated 5 movies from Christopher Nolan that you need to watch. Check the list below;
5. The Big Trick (2006)
Rating on IMDb: 8.5 – Where to Watch? HBO Max, Apple, Youtube
In 19th century London, two friends, illusionists and magicians, Alfred Borden and Rupert Angier, end up building a rivalry, a battle for supremacy, which extends over the years and turns into an obsession, whose results will inevitably be tragic.
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Piper Perabo, Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson, Samantha Mahurin, David Bowie, Andy Serkis, Jim Piddock, Daniel Davis, Ricky Jay, Edward Hibbert, Chris Cleveland.
4. Amnesia (2000)
Rating on IMDb: 8.4 – Where to Watch? Apple TV, Youtube, Prime Video, Netflix
A milestone in the career of acclaimed director Christopher Nolan,” Amnesia” it’s a baffling thriller that impresses more with each viewing. Guy Pearce stars as Leonard, a man with a bizarre illness: the inability to build new memories. Ever since the tragic night his wife was murdered, anyone Leonard has encountered, or anything he has done, has simply disappeared from his mind. Who are his friends? Who are your enemies? What’s the truth? The answers change by the second as Leonard seeks to avenge his wife’s death…and plunges into an abyss of uncertainty and danger.
Cast: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano, Mark Boone Junior, Russ Fega, Jorja Fox, Stephen Tobolowsky, Harriet Sansom Harris, Thomas Lennon, Callum Keith Rennie, Kimberly Campbell, Marianne Muellerleile, Larry Holden
3. Interstellar (2014)
Rating on IMDB: 8.6 – Where to Watch? Apple TV, HBO Max, Youtube, Google Play
Earth’s natural reserves are coming to an end and a group of astronauts is given the mission to check possible planets to receive the world’s population, enabling the continuation of the species. Cooper is called to lead the group and accepts the mission knowing he may never see his children again. Alongside Brand, Jenkins and Doyle, he will continue in search of a new home.
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Casey Affleck, Ellen Burstyn, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, David Oyelowo, Timothée Chalamet, Mackenzie Foy, Collette Wolfe, Francis X. McCarthy, Bill Irwin, Topher Grace
2. The Origin (2010)
Rating on IMDb: 8.8 – where to watch? Apple TV, HBO Max, Youtube, Google Play
Dom Cobb is a thief with the rare ability to steal secrets from the unconscious, obtained during the sleep state. Unable to return to his family, he is given the opportunity to redeem himself by carrying out a seemingly impossible task: planting an idea in the mind of the heir of an empire. To carry out the perfect crime, he has the help of his partner Arthur, the discreet Eames and the dream architect Ariadne. Together they run so that the enemy does not anticipate his steps.
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Elliot Page, Ken Watanabe, Michael Caine, Tom Berenger, Marion Cotillard, Cillian Murphy, Pete Postlethwaite, Lukas Haas, Claire Geare
1. Batman: The Dark Knight (2008)
Rating on IMDB: 9.0 – Where to Watch? Apple Tv, Hbo Max, Youtube, Google Play
With the help of Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent, Batman has been keeping order in Gotham City. But a young and anarchic criminal known as the Joker gains strength and decides to wreak havoc on the city. The vigilante will be tested psychologically and physically like never before in a very personal confrontation. It’s up to Batman to find a way to stop the sadistic villain before more lives are lost.
Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Gary Oldman, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Ron Dean, Cillian Murphy, Chin Han, Nestor Carbonell, Eric Roberts, Ritchie Coster, Anthony Michael Hall, Keith Szarabajka
What was Christopher Nolan’s first movie?
The first feature of Nolan’s career was actually Following (1998), an independent experimental film shot in black and white, seen by half a dozen people at the time of its release.
What is Christopher Nolan’s next film?
Titled “Oppenheimer“, the new film directed by Christopher Nolan will tell the origin of the atomic bomb. Actor Cillian Murphy, who has worked on other films by the director, will play the American physicist. J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Check out the first teaser