5 novels for those who liked the movie “Memories of a Geisha”

The film Memoirs of a Geisha arrived on Netflix last week and has since been among the most watched movies on the platform. And if you also liked this novel and would like other options of similar passionate movies, we have prepared a list especially for you.

It is a fact that Memoirs of a Geisha is a very unique film, and difficult to be compared to any other as it brings a beautiful combination of romance, fiction and true history.

Despite this, it is also true that the film catalog of Netflix manages to offer many other love stories that are also able to delight the public.

Check out the options we found below and that will certainly make you sigh as well as Memoirs of a Geisha.

Effie Gray – A Repressed Passion

Like this Memoirs of a Geisha, this film starring Dakota Fanning it is also based on a true story.

Here, after marrying the art critic John Ruskin, the young woman effie gray finds herself lost in their loveless relationship and any real or apparent interest from her older husband.

So, effie ends up falling in love with the painter John Everett Millais, a sensitive man who can shake his marriage and be the trigger of a scandal for 19th century society.

Pride and Prejudice

Speaking of passionate and charming novels, we could not fail to indicate Pride and Prejudicea 2005 film based on the famous work of Jane Austean.

In history, Elizabeth Bennett she is the second oldest child in a family full of women. witty, Lizzie decides that he would only get married if he really found true love, regardless of his mother’s delusions of wealth.

When you meet the rich and arrogant Darcy at a ball, soon a disaffection is created between them. However, over time, Lizzie you can see that the “callous” gentleman is not all that unpleasant.

Awakening a Passion

Awakening a Passion is a very original novel, unlike most films of the same genre.

In the story set in the 1920s, Walter Fane is a doctor who discovers that his wife is having an affair with another man, and as a form of revenge, decides to take a job in a humble region on the other side of the world.

no options, kitty, his wife, ends up having to move with him. What both didn’t expect is that their troubled relationship from the beginning would take on new tones on this unexpected trip.

The Voice of Empowerment

With an initial history of abuse, as well as that of the protagonist of Memoirs of a Geisha, in this Indian film based on a true story, we contemplate the story of a woman who overcame the difficulties of her life.

In The Voice of Empowerment, a young woman is sold to a brothel in Mumbai, India, after being tricked by her husband. Without many options, she decides to embrace her new life and in a short time she has powerful contacts in the city’s underworld.

With that, she becomes a powerful female figure in the city, loved and feared for using her influence on behalf of those marginalized and oppressed by the conservatism of the time.

ice city

For lovers of forbidden romances, ice city is one of the best options available on Netflix.

In this story, matvey is a poor 19th century bakery delivery boy who ends up being unfairly fired and joining a gang of street thieves.

Already Alice she is the daughter of a powerful man, but feels a prisoner of the house and mannerisms of her father who has a limited view of the position of women in society.

Their lives are transformed when, by chance, their paths cross.

Also check:

The 6 productions that rocked the most on Netflix last weekend; which ones are worth seeing?