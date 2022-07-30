5G on iPhone: Brazil goes to the US to visit Apple and other companies | Cell

Apple confirmed that a meeting is planned with representatives of the Brazilian government to discuss 5G on the iPhone. Today, the brand’s cell phones – from the iPhone 12 onwards – are compatible with the technology. However, it still needs a system update for the devices to connect to the so-called “pure” 5G (or 5G SA, in the technical term). They currently run on the 5G NSA, which uses part of the 4G infrastructure – hence it is classified as “impure”.

The expectation of the president of Anatel, Carlos Baigorri, and the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, is that the company will release the news. O TechTudo found that approval and certification steps are still required before releasing 5G SA. Brazilian operators are participating in this process.

The meeting should take place next week. The Brazilian delegation should also visit other companies in the sector in the United States.

Pure 5G needs software updates to work

The first city to receive pure 5G signal at full capacity was Brasília. According to the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, the idea is to have the new network available in all capitals by the end of September.

Currently, “pure” 5G – with an exclusive radio frequency – is in operation in Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB) and Porto Alegre (RS). The next cities served should be São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Salvador and Goiânia.

5G is being established in two different standards: Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA). The NSA standard uses the same network core as the current 4G. Today it is in use by more than 200 telephone operators around the world. Meanwhile, 5G SA, also called “pure 5G”, represents a new, more modern technology that needs its own infrastructure and without dependence on the antennas used in the old system.

It is worth mentioning that the expectation is that 5G will gradually replace 4G, coexisting with the old technology for some time, as happened between 4G and 3G.

Cell phone update

Red iPhone 13

Currently there are almost 70 cell phones approved by Anatel. These are products from brands such as Apple, Motorola, Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi, among others. Finding a smartphone with technology support should be increasingly common in the Brazilian market. Overall, they are available for the 5G NSA standard.