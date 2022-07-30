6 tweaks to make if you want to increase privacy on WhatsApp

As soon as the Meta group took over the administration of Whatsapp a number of crypto investments were made. This ensured that users could send messages more smoothly, with less risk of intrusion. That way, only those involved in the chat would have access to the chat, without interceptions in real time.

However, the security policy has been constantly updated, seeking to meet new needs. Hackers and other scammers seek to improve themselves and make new victims, encouraging new data protection solutions. Some app tools can be configured by you, prioritizing your privacy.

Learn about some adjustments you can make to WhatsApp to increase your security

1- Disable last seen

By selecting this setting, unnecessary charges will be avoided, but you will also not be able to see the notification from your contacts. To activate the feature, go to ”Settings” and access, in order: ”Account” > ”Privacy” > ”Last Seen” and choose ”Nobody”. .

2- Make the profile picture available only for contacts

This prevents strangers from using your photo to impersonate you, deceiving your relatives and friends. In ”Settings”, select ”Account” and then ”Privacy” > ”Profile Photo”, finishing by clicking on the ”My Contacts” option.



3- Allow only contacts to be allowed to add you in groups

This attitude also wards off scam attempts and especially, sharing of dubious links. In ”Settings”, click on ”Account” and select ”Privacy” > ”Groups”, choosing ”My Contacts”.



4- Enable two-factor confirmation

If someone takes your cell phone for some reason, it helps prevent the person from accessing your account. In the ”Settings” part, choose ”Account” > ”Two-Step Verification”, clicking on ”Activate”. Set the password you want, enter the e-mail address and confirm with ”Next” > ”Save”.

5- Open conversations in temporary mode when needed

In some cases more than secrecy is required, so click on the person’s profile picture and select ”Temporary Mode”, defining how long messages will be deleted.



6- Block unknown contacts

If you receive a message from an unknown contact, block it urgently because it could be a scammer. Just click on the person’s profile and select the ”Block” option.