7 Useful Tricks to Make Your Phone Battery Last Longer | Productivity

Making Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones last longer is possible in a few ways. Even if manufacturers try to increase the durability of loads, the various features make the time of use of the devices longer, which still compromises energy. However, some configuration tricks and native features can help bookings last longer, without having to resort to portable chargers or taking extended breaks. Here are 7 useful tricks to save your cell phone battery.

1. Lower the screen brightness

Reducing screen brightness is a way to extend battery life, especially if your phone has a larger screen. Thus, using the brightness at 75% can be ideal, since the percentage is enough to have good navigability. In this sense, choose to use 100% brightness only in places with excessive brightness or at peak solar times, for example.

To adjust the screen brightness of Android phones, swipe from top to bottom to open the navigation bar. Then, decrease the brightness intensity by dragging to the right side. On the iPhone, open “Adjustments” > go to “Display and Brightness” > and drag the control to decrease.

2. Use energy saving mode

When activating the “Power Saving” feature, mobile phones automatically make changes to certain tools, such as lowering the screen resolution and brightness level; suspension of application update; limiting processor speed and disabling secondary features. Thus, users can get the battery to last significantly longer.

To activate on Android, just swipe down and open the notification bar. Then tap on “Battery Saver”. On iPhone, go to “Settings” > “Battery” > and select “Low Power Mode”.

Connectivity features such as Bluetooth are some of the main culprits for mobile phone power consumption. Therefore, when the tool is not in use, remember to deactivate it.

To do this, on Android smartphones, just drag your finger down and open the navigation bar. Then, tap on the Bluetooth icon and disable the function. On iPhone, go to “Settings” > tap “Bluetooth” > and turn it off.

4. Check for unnecessary access to your location (and turn it off)

Many apps collect Location data in the background, and this practice can end up reducing battery life. In this sense, it can be useful to change the tracking settings, as, in this way, the software will only check the location when it is, in fact, necessary.

To do this, on Android, open the notification bar > tap the “Location” icon and turn it off. On iPhone, go to “Settings” > select “Privacy” option > tap “Location Services” > and choose “Never” option to disable location for all apps. If you want, you can also make an individual selection of apps.

5. Enable night mode

Enabling night mode causes all app interfaces to be darkened, which can bring about 60% power reserve. This can bring especially significant savings for phones with OLED screens, as they do not use backlighting.

To enable night mode on Android phones, just open the navigation bar and tap the “Dark Mode” icon. On iPhone, go to “Settings” > tap “Display & Brightness” > go to “Appearance” and enable dark mode.

6. Close apps running in the background

In addition to overloading the smartphone’s RAM memory, applications running in the background often consume a lot of battery and mobile data. So, in order to save your cell phone’s energy reserve, remember to close the software once and for all when you’re done using it.

To do this, on Android, tap on the square icon located in the lower right corner of the phone’s main interface. Then all currently open apps will be displayed. To close each of them, slide them to the side. On iPhone, drag the screen up or press the Home button. Once that’s done, drag the apps up.

7. In the worst case, use airplane mode

In emergency situations, putting the phone in airplane mode to save battery can be ideal, since the feature disables all cell connections (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, mobile data and even area signal). That way, as apps and services go down, the battery is saved as much as possible.

To activate airplane mode on Android, just open the navigation bar > tap the airplane icon. On iPhone, go to “Settings” > and press the plane icon to activate it.

