8 Weird Cell Phones You Didn’t Even Know Existed | Cell

Some cell phones have left their mark. Not because they have the most powerful camera or have the most technology, but because they have an absolutely eccentric design. To arouse the curiosity of readers, the TechTudo prepared a collection of eight smartphones that embraced bizarre concepts, but that you probably didn’t even know existed.

Among the highlights are the Cyrcle Phone 2.0, whose shape was oval to keep it in small pockets, and the C91 Golden-Buddha Phone, in which the idea was to include a swathed cross as a symbol of divinity and spirituality. Check out the complete list in the following lines.

The oval Cyrcle Phone 2.0 has a motto: “non rectangular for non rectangular people”. This device was the result of crowdfunding from a small company called Dtoor and cost around US$13,000 to get out of the project, which is almost R$68,000 at the exchange rate of the day.

The datasheet of the second generation of the device, released in 2020, had Android 10. The phone offered a connection to the 4G mobile network. Its screen had a resolution of 800 X 800 and two headphone jacks. In addition, it still had 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

The Bang & Olufsen Serenade is the brainchild of Bang & Olufsen, which is famous for premium electronics, in partnership with Samsung. The device was created in 2007 with the aim of being a phone with good audio for the user to listen to music. So it had a sliding speaker. It was quite weird and, at the time of release, it came with a suggested price of US$ 2,000, around R$ 10,400 nowadays. The cell phone had a 2.4-inch screen and could only connect to the 3G network.

Bang & Olufsen and Samsung also bet on Serene. The handset was specially designed to compete with the most advanced phones of the time. Its aesthetic included an electronic (to open) hinge, an iPod-style scroll and dial wheel, and an LCD display.

The datasheet mentioned Bluetooth. The battery had a capacity of 800 mAh, which in practice resulted in 225 minutes of talk time, according to the manufacturer.

4. C91 Golden-Buddha Phone

With the concept of creating a swathed cross as a symbol of divinity and spirituality, the C91 Golden-Buddha was born in 2009. The phone could easily have come out of a Lara Croft movie. It featured a shell shape with a gold-colored aesthetic, with gold accents and Buddhist inscriptions on the round keyboard.

The configuration of the device was not the worst, despite its appearance being quite different from conventional cell phones available on the market. The datasheet mentioned a 2-inch screen, 1.3-megapixel camera and dual SIM card holder.

Microsoft was very unlucky in the launch of its cell phones – and the Kin model is proof of that. In 2010, the release was delayed due to issues with the operating system. Then it had problems with prices and was put on the back burner due to the launch of another model. The result obviously did not please the public, who preferred the other device in a more conventional format.

Weighing in at 110 grams, Microsoft’s mobile phone is considered to be thick at 19.1mm thick. It performed basic tasks with the 600 MHz processor. The Microsoft Kin had Bluetooth 2.1 and WiFi 802.11 b/g (2.4 GHz), but it lacks NFC.

In 2013, Motorola’s StarTac Rainbow catered to the public looking for design with lots of color. Despite the aesthetic, the screen was monochromatic. The body of the device was quite thick, 23 mm thick. Including the battery, the device weighed 112 grams.

Cell phone features were pretty basic. It didn’t have Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The RAM memory was only 1 MB. Even today, the user who wants this relic can buy it online at retail for around R$550.

Siemens Xelibri arrived on the market in 2004, when Siemens adopted the concept of creating a line of cell phones that spoke to the fashion world. At the time, they were released to a restricted audience and at a high price. The technical file, however, left something to be desired. The device came from the factory with very basic settings, which did not excite consumers.

This model weighed just 89 grams and had technology to vibrate. Its screen resolution was 101 x 80 pixels. In addition, the battery had 510 mAh. This capacity allowed the user autonomy of 290 minutes of conversation or 240 hours with the telephone on standby, according to the manufacturer.

The Motorola Flipout was launched in 2010 with a small form factor and a screen that swiped to display the screen. A highlight that marked the model was its price and good value for money that attracted a good audience.

As for the device’s technical data, it had Android 2.1, Google’s operating system. Furthermore, it came with a proper QWERTY keyboard and satisfying swivel action. The phone also had 512 MB of RAM and another 512 MB of ROM, in addition to the possibility of expansion of up to 2 GB.