9 things astronauts can’t do in space

NASA: Here’s a list of things astronauts can’t do in space (Photo: Getty Images)

Gravity 0 poses challenges for astronauts and common tasks turn out to be real challenges;

Bread can release crumbs which, floating around the station, can damage equipment.

In space, the palate is affected after a certain period of stay.

After a NASA engineer revealed that male astronauts are strictly prohibited from masturbating in space, a question hovered in the air: What else can the cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) not or cannot do properly due to space conditions?

To cry

In space, tears don’t fall down people’s faces. After all, it takes gravity to do that. So what bothers the person’s eyes until that ball gets big enough to come off. This ball of tears, when released, ends up floating inside the ISS.

taste food

In space, the palate is affected after a certain period of stay. It’s just that body fluids move differently because of microgravity, so fluids end up going to the head, which can fill the nasal passages. At least that’s one possibility, while another is that strong odors in the ISS cabin cause the sense of smell to be affected, which in turn impacts taste.

take a hot bath

Each and every resource in space must be used as efficiently as possible. Therefore, water cannot be wasted in any way. In place of showers (which would be useless anyway, as gravity has to pull the water down), astronauts take sponge baths using water distilled from moisture in the air, urine, oral hygiene, and handwashing. hands.

That’s right: bath water is reused for other activities. On the ISS, water is collected from moisture in the air and human waste to be transformed into purified drinking water. And since there is no effective way to wash clothes, astronauts end up wearing the same clothes every day, without washing anything at all.

Keep reading

No bread, soda and salt

ISS astronauts can’t have that classic bread and butter for breakfast. Bread can release crumbs that, floating around the station, can damage equipment or accidentally be inhaled by astronauts. Since the 1980s, NASA has replaced breads with tortillas.

As for soft drinks, NASA’s Vickie Kloeris explains that “carbonated drinks are not shipped [à ISS] because carbonation and soda do not separate in microgravity”, with the beverage therefore not being buoyant in a weightless environment.

Powdered condiments, such as salt and pepper, are banned for the same reasons as bread crumbs, which can damage equipment or enter astronauts’ mouths, ears and noses. Liquid versions of these spices are provided by NASA — after all, “astronaut food” has to taste good too.

Write with ordinary pens

The ink in pens needs the action of gravity to descend to the tip (and if you’ve ever tried to write with a regular pen upside down, you know this). So, to write with a pen in space, astronauts need a special pen, whose cartridge is pressurized with nitrogen. This pressure pushes the ink towards the nib, and this pen can be used upside down, in space, in extreme temperatures and even underwater. Another option for astronauts, much simpler, is to dispense with the pen and adopt the good old mechanical pencil.

sleep right

Here on Earth, we can (if we want to or need to) coordinate sleep schedules with sunrise and sunset. In space, this is not possible. As the ISS is orbiting the Earth at an average speed of 27,700 km/h, completing 15.77 orbits per day, astronauts can experience around 15 sunsets in just 24 hours.

So your sleep schedules simply cannot depend on light patterns. So, part of the astronauts’ training, before going to the ISS, includes precisely the ability to fall asleep and wake up regardless of whether it’s day or night.

Drink alcohol

Today, alcoholic beverages are prohibited on the ISS. In 1972, it was proposed to bring sherry to astronauts, but public outrage took over, and astronauts lost the chance to know what it’s like to face a hangover in space. Years earlier, in 1969, it is said that Buzz Aldrin (from Apollo 11, the second man to walk on the Moon) even celebrated the moon landing with a glass of wine — but this was not part of the broadcast, so some believe it. just deal with a legend.

However, according to the BBC, Russian cosmonauts can consume cognac moderately to improve their immune health while on the ISS.

have sex

If you were impacted by one of the first scenes in the series The Expand, which shows a couple having sex in microgravity, can get the horse out of the rain, as sexual acts are prohibited on the ISS. And even if a couple of astronauts were to risk having sex there, breaking all the rules, it would be quite difficult for them to go unnoticed, as moments of privacy are rare in the orbiting lab, and astronauts deal with intense workloads on a daily basis — the which means little time for fun.

Do “Number 2”

Defecating in space can be a peculiar and disastrous moment, as well as embarrassing. There are no toilets on the ISS, of course, and the cabin intended for this purpose has no doors (only a curtain). So yes, it is possible to hear your colleague doing “number 2”. And, in order not to float while they are there at that moment of concentration, the astronauts still need to tie themselves to the structure.

In addition to not being very easy to hit the “target”, which is small and smaller than a common toilet seat, microgravity can cause rather unpleasant complications, as eventual leaks from the collection container can happen, with feces floating around. by the ISS.