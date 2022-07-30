A Quiet Place prequel suffers delay; know more

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

A Quiet Place was released in 2018 and is currently one of the greatest horror thrillers ever made. The film was a huge success, grossing $188 million at the box office in the United States alone.

Fubuki gets very interesting cosplay of One-Punch Man

fgilme received two 2019 Oscar nominations and two Saturn Award nominations, in the Best Horror Film and Best Screenplay categories, winning the latter two categories.

In 2020, the actor couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, returned to the main roles, as Evelyn Abbott and Lee Abbott, in A Quiet Place Part II. In the aftermath, the Abbott family must move on and leave their home, fighting in silence.

Source: Publicity/Paramount Films

A Quiet Place Part 3 will take a while

The third part of A Quiet Place was close to being released. Paramount, the production company responsible for the film, postponed several productions that were confirmed to be released this year. According to the announcement made last Tuesday (19), A Quiet Place: One dayhas been postponed to March 8, 2023.

Unlike the first two films, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt will not be in the cast of the long, as the film will tell the story of other characters, who experienced the beginning of the alien invasion. However, Krasinski remains as producer of the feature.

Fan enchants with Kitagawa Marin cosplay from My Dress-Up Darling

In an interview given to empire, John Krasinski said that after his departure from the direction of the franchise, his first choice of script was Jeff Nichols. A Quiet Place: One Day will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, director of Pig (2021).

“I think he’s one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favorite movies, and so real and intimate. It’s exactly the kind of paint we’re painting on A Quiet Place – very organic characters that you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for that, and when he said yes, I was over the moon. I pitched my story to him, he’s gone and developed the world on his own with that starting point, and I’m so thrilled. He’s actually just delivered a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can’t wait to see him film this thing.”

Paramount Announcement

In addition to the advance A Quiet Place: One dayother Paramount productions were also delayed. IFa film directed by John Krasinski, which features Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) in the list. The film was scheduled to release in November 2023, but was pushed back to May 2024.

The Tiger’s Apprentice, animated film that is an animated adaptation of the book by Laurence Yep by Raman Hui. Will have Henry Golding and Sandra Oh in the cast, was confirmed for December 2023 and changed to January 2024.