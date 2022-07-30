Actress explains why ex takes ‘all the women’

Actress Drew Barrymore, 47, said she wasn’t surprised to see her ex-boyfriend, actor Justin Long, 44, pick up ‘all women’ after his breakup with her for having a quality that stands out a lot. in flirting: the “humor”.

In the participation in the podcast “A Little Bit Extra”, the artist recalled the romance lived with the actor 12 years ago and did not stay on the fence to claim to have been in love with him.

We dated for many years. I was very much in love with Justin. You know why? Because he’s funny.

Drew Barrymore

The actress said that the ex has many qualities, but highlighted that the humor stands out in comparison with other men and tore praise for seeing him as a person ‘brilliant and insightful’.

Do you want to know why he hooks up with all the women? Well, there are a few reasons, but comedy is definitely [uma delas]. he is one of [pessoas] more insightful and witty. He’s brilliant, and he’ll blow your socks off laughing.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore and Just Long started dating during the filming of “He’s Just Not That Into You” in 2007. In 2010, they made love in the comedy “Long Distance” and broke up the same year.

The actress married Will Kopelman and divorced in 2016. Justin Long has been in a serious relationship with actress Kate Bosworth since December last year.