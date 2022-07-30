After the fight, Marvel will never bring these two actors together again

We know that a strong point of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the choice of its cast, something that always becomes clear when we watch the Avengers movies.

After all, in addition to the good choices of actors to play their heroes and villains, when these crossovers happen, we see that the cast is still lucky enough to have good chemistry on screen.

With this, many actors in the MCU ended up becoming great friends in real life, a family that extends beyond what we see in the movies. But that would never happen with these two actors in question.

One of Marvel’s biggest stars is Scarlett Johansson, responsible for bringing Black Widow to life since 2010. And the actress clearly doesn’t get along with another big star who is also about to join the MCU.

We’re talking about Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool. The mercenary’s next film will be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it seems that a clause in her contract indicates a great deal of resentment towards Scarlett.

Ryan and Scarlett were married between 2008 and 2011, and according to the journalist Daniel Richtmanthe actor made it clear to Marvel that he would not like to work with the actress in any Avengers movie or any other production that could bring the characters together.

Deadpool and Black Widow were once married in real life

Although Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame, the new saga of the MCU is precisely about the Multiverse. And will culminate in the epics Avengers: Kang Dynasty and secret warswhich would allow Scarlett to return as the original Avenger.

By the way, the movie could also very well have the participation of Deadpool. But, on the part of the actors, it seems that this does not have to happen.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy for more news on Avengers 5 and 6 and the entire MCU!

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgamethe twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in cinema history in 2019, until it lost the spot again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

