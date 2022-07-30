Afternoon Session (7/25): See the film that Globo will show today

This Monday’s Afternoon Session (7/25) shows the romantic comedy No Reservations. Kate Armstrong is the chef at an upscale Manhattan restaurant. She takes her job very seriously, which makes people around her intimidate with her way. His perfectionist nature is put to the test when Nick is hired, a lively sous-chef who tries to cheer everyone up in the kitchen and enjoys listening to opera while he works. At the same time, Kate has to deal with the sudden arrival of Zoe, her nine-year-old niece, who feels out of place in her aunt’s routine.

More information about the film from this Monday’s Afternoon Session (7/25):

Original title: No Reservations

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Direction: Scott Hicks

Nationality: American

Genre: comedy

The Afternoon Session is shown on Globo, from Monday to Friday, right after O Cravo e a Rosa, at 3:30 pm.

What is Afternoon Session?



A Sessão da Tarde is a Brazilian television program; a screening of films shown by Globo from Monday to Friday. It has been shown in the afternoons of the station since March 4, 1974, being one of the longest-lasting film sessions on Brazilian television, succeeding the extinct Sessão das Duas.