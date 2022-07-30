Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising
Could not load ad
This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
pixels
Continues after advertising
Could not load ad
Original title: pixels
Cast: Peter Dinklage; Kevin James; Michelle Monaghan; Adam Sandler;
Voice actors: Brenner: Alexandre Moreno/ President Will Cooper: Mauro Ramos/ Violet: Priscila Amorim/ Eddie: Hércules Franco/ Ludlow Lamonsoff: Philippe Maia/ Matty Van Patten: Arthur Salerno
Direction: Chris Columbus
Nationality: American
Genre: Movie
Humanity has always looked for life outside Earth and, in search of some contact, has sent varied images and sounds about terrestrial culture on the most diverse satellites ever launched in the universe. One day, one of them was found. Ready to conquer the planet, the alien race decided to create digital monsters inspired by classic video games from the 1980s. To fight them, the only alternative is to call game experts: Sam Brenne, Eddie Plant, Ludlow Lamonsoff and Lieutenant Colonel Violet Van Patten.
Tuesday
The Last Song
Original title: The Last Song
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2010
Director: Julie Anne Robinson
Cast: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Bobby Coleman, Nick Searcy, Kelly Preston, Greg Kinnear
Class: romantic drama
Ronnie Miller is 17 years old, the daughter of divorced parents and her father lives far from New York, in a beach town. After three years of separation, she still feels anger over everything that happened until the day her mother decides to send her to spend the summer with him. Once there, after meeting new people and passions, she meets someone who, in addition to being a good musician and teacher, is, above all, a true father.
Wednesday
Passion for Rent
Original title: The Perfect Man
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2005
Director: Mark Rosman
Cast: Hilary Duff, Heather Locklear, Chris Noth, Amy Acker, Mazin Elsadig
Class: Comedy
In Rent Crush, Holly is tired of moving every time her mother, Jean Hamilton, breaks up with a new boyfriend. To boost her mother’s self-esteem, the young woman decides to invent a secret admirer, but soon her plan begins to spiral out of control.
Thursday
On fire
Original title: Burnt
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2015
Director: John Wells
Cast: Bradley Cooper; Sienna Miller; Daniel Bruhl; Emma Thompson
Class: comedy, drama
Adam was once one of the most respected chefs in Paris. He leaves for London ready to restart his career and has Tony’s help.
Friday
to be programmed
Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV
Advertising
Could not load ad