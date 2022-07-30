All Baz Luhrmann movies, ranked by Box Office Mojo

Cinemas today are full of excellent options for showing summer movies and they stand out against others like Jurassic World Dominance and Top Gun: Maverick is Australian director Baz Luhrmann Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. The highly rated musical biopic grossed $100 million at the domestic box office, making it one of its highest-grossing films in the United States.

However, it’s not quite number one, and while it has a way to go, it’s always been reckless to underestimate Elvis Presley’s potential. Luhrmann has directed some beautiful films, and Elvis ranks first among them, but it’s not his only film to take off with both critics and ticket buyers.

6 Strictly Ballroom (1992) – $11.7 million

Luhrmann’s debut film, Strictly Ballroomheralded him as an author who knows that film can be a canvas, which is not surprising that he has directed some of the most visually stunning films of recent decades.

The budget for Luhrmann’s debut film is not readily available in his Mojo box office page, but a quick Google search puts it at just $3 million. With a domestic gross of $11.7 million, Strictly Ballroom it was a considerable indie success.

5 Romeo + Juliet (1996) – $147.6 million

Luhrmann’s modernized view of the Bardo, Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespearefeatured many of the biggest stars of the 1990s. In the title roles are Leonardo DiCaprio (a year before Titanic) and Claire Danes, whose short series, my supposed life It only ran from 1994 to 1995.

The numbers put Romeo + Julietthe budget of $14.5 million (certainly a much higher figure if it was released just a few years later). so the movie Box Office Mojo reported domestic shipping of $46.3 million more than tripled the cost of making the film, and yet the international count of just over $100 million is doubly impressive. Of course, that’s likely down to rising stars DiCaprio and Danes, whose intriguing take on romantic tragedy stole the hearts of many viewers.

4 Elvis (2022) – $170.4 million (as of July 17)

Even with the biggest budget competition hitting and climbing through theaters, Elvis managed to open above the $30 million bar, which was enough to secure the top spot for the three-day period. Since then, the biopic has piqued audience interest thanks to its substantial entertainment value, Luhrmann’s best career direction, and an impeccable performance by Austin Butler.

Luhrmann’s $85 million film surpassed its production budget in the US alone, but the American icon’s biopic did moderately well overseas as well, with a total of $64.2 million from international territories, by Mojo box office. It probably won’t end up as the director’s highest-grossing film, but it performed respectably as both a counterprogramming and a biopic.

3 Moulin Rouge! (2001) — $184.9 million

Moulin Rouge! it’s pure Luhrmann from front to back: visually and thematically stunning in equal measure. It’s also reinforced by the warm chemistry between stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, who play a famous cabaret actress and wide-eyed poet, respectively. The film also boasts what is arguably the most important Luhrmann staple, which is a jaw-dropping soundtrack with some modern music used in period settings.

Launched just over 20 years ago, Moulin Rouge! it was loved as much by the public as it was by critics, if not more. Mojo box office puts the budget at a very modest $50 million, which is a figure it surpassed in the US alone by $7 million. However, it fared even better in international territories, where Luhrmann’s film grossed an impressive $127.5 million.

two Australia (2008) — $211.8 million

Australia has a reputation for being Luhrmann’s only bombshell, but it may soon gain new life when the film is re-edited into a Hulu miniseries. This expanded experience should provide the already epic film with the breathing space that the theatrical cut did not allow. The plot follows Nicole Kidman (returning to work with the director after Moulin Rouge!) and the lovers of Hugh Jackman as they meet and try to survive in the war-torn Australia of the 1940s.

Luhrmann’s film had a budget of $130 million, for Mojo box office, which is pretty substantial for a romance film, but not necessarily a period piece. Sadly, audience interest wasn’t there in the States, but the film did well enough abroad, and when all was said and done, Australia generated more than $211 million worldwide.

1 The Great Gatsby (2013) – $353.7 million

Luhrmann adapted the classic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald The big Gatsby with great effect in 2013, and how Elvis served as a successful counterprogram for massive films like Iron Man 3. With an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role, the film had box office power but still managed to outperform. The movie trailers were bright, beautiful, and promised a great time fueled by incredible music from the likes of Jay-Z and Lana Del Rey. However, the film also faced a delay that cast doubt on its final quality.

But the doubt was unwarranted, and audiences responded to the nearly $145 million sound of US and Canadian theaters, according to Mojo box office, including an excellent $50 million opening weekend. The film performed well as a May movie, and that success extended overseas to a further $353.7 million.