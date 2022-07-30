Alone, Flamengo and Corinthians take more visiting public than 13 Brazilian teams combined; see ranking

Flamengo and Corinthians were the clubs that most took fans to the stadiums during their away matches in the 1st round of the Brasileirão

closed the 1st shift of Brazilian in 2022, it was possible to notice how some fans stand out among the others throughout the dispute, even in matches away from home. And that’s what a survey carried out by the newspaper showed. The globe about Corinthians and Flamengo in games as a visitor.

Together, the two clubs took more than 60 thousand fans at 9 away matches played in the first round. And, alone, they were also superior to others. 13 teams added.

O red-black is the one who leads the ranking among the 20 clubs from Serie A in the question, with the presence of a total of 30,723 fans present in their away games in the Brazilian. The average for cariocas was 3,413 per match.

already the Helmcomes right behind in second place with a total of 30,648 fans and average 3,405 per game.

Adding the 13 last in the ranking, the total is 26,863 fans. In other words, Corinthians and Fla alone mobilized more fans than all these clubs in the first round. See below: