Alone, Flamengo and Corinthians take more visiting public than 13 Brazilian teams combined; see ranking

Flamengo and Corinthians were the clubs that most took fans to the stadiums during their away matches in the 1st round of the Brasileirão
closed the 1st shift of Brazilian in 2022, it was possible to notice how some fans stand out among the others throughout the dispute, even in matches away from home. And that’s what a survey carried out by the newspaper showed. The globe about Corinthians and Flamengo in games as a visitor.
Together, the two clubs took more than 60 thousand fans at 9 away matches played in the first round. And, alone, they were also superior to others. 13 teams added.
O red-black is the one who leads the ranking among the 20 clubs from Serie A in the question, with the presence of a total of 30,723 fans present in their away games in the Brazilian. The average for cariocas was 3,413 per match.
already the Helmcomes right behind in second place with a total of 30,648 fans and average 3,405 per game.
Adding the 13 last in the ranking, the total is 26,863 fans. In other words, Corinthians and Fla alone mobilized more fans than all these clubs in the first round. See below:
Flamengo – 30,723 fans (in 9 games) / 3,413 average
Corinthians – 30,648 fans (in 9 games) / 3,405 average
Palmeiras – 16,660 fans (in 6 games) / 2,610 average
São Paulo – 20,526 fans (in 9 games) / 2,281 average
Botafogo – 15,346 fans (in 10 games) / 1,534 average
Fluminense – 9,654 fans (in 9 games) / 1,073 average
Internacional – 7,673 fans (in 10 games) / 852 average
Atlético-MG – 7,283 fans (in 9 games) / 809 average
Santos – 5,326 fans (in 7 games) / 761 average
Ceará – 2,539 fans (in 9 games) / 281 average
Coritiba – 2,299 fans (in 9 games) / 255 average
Fortaleza – 1,846 fans (in 9 games) / 205 average
Athletico-PR – 1,625 fans (in 10 games) / 162 average
Goiás – 1,395 fans (in 9 games) / 155 average
Avaí – 1,106 fans (in 9 games) / 138 average
América-MG – 956 fans (in 9 games) / 106 average
Youth – 774 fans (in 9 games) / 86 average
Cuiabá – 788 fans (in 10 games) / 79 average
Atlético-GO – 470 fans (in 8 games) / 59 average
Red Bull Bragantino – 456 fans (in 9 games) / 51 average.