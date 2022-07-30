Amazon Drive will be closed and users must download their files by 2023 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE amazon is preparing to deactivate the Amazon Drive in all countries. This Friday (29), the e-commerce giant sent an email to users to warn about the termination of the service to store files in the cloud. O Amazon Photos will remain available for backing up photos and videos.

Amazon Drive will close in December 2023 (Image: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash)

Amazon Drive appeared in 2011 and was launched in Brazil in 2014. Part of its success came from the proposal to offer users unlimited storage for US$ 59.99 a year. The company, however, started to apply a limit of 1 TB in the plan in 2017.

But the service will come to an end next year. “For the past 11 years, Amazon Drive has served as a secure cloud storage service for Amazon customers to back up their files,” they announced. “As of December 31, 2023, we will no longer support Amazon Drive to focus our efforts on photos and video storage with Amazon Photos.”

Amazon Drive apps will be pulled from stores in 2022

The email was sent to anyone who has files stored on the service. Therefore, the company stressed that users need to download all their files by the end of 2023. And all this must be done through the browser. Additionally, Android and iOS apps will be removed from the app stores on October 31, 2022.

“As of January 31, 2023, Amazon will no longer support file uploads on the site,” they said on a question and answer page about the platform’s shutdown.

In the statement, the company said that users will be able to continue to use Amazon Photos to back up and store photos and videos in the cloud.