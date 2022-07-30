Ambev, Digio and others open 500 job and internship vacancies in IT

As much as the world is still recovering from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, large technology companies are still looking for qualified professionals to work on their projects. Candidates must have degrees in engineering, data science and other related fields.

An example of this is Ambev, a beverage company, which is making 250 vacancies available in its technology team. Another company that is also hiring is Digio, but these are just two of many other large companies in the market that are calling candidates for selection processes.

Below you will see some more places and job opportunities that are currently available. The number is large, which guarantees a chance for the large group of unemployed people who are looking for something new.

To give you an idea, at Ambev Tech there are about 60 vacancies in the engineering, design, data and development sector. The positions are for software architect, developer (Java and Python) and test analyst, but there are still a few others.

Find out if you have the necessary qualifications to apply for the positions in question. The vast majority of current vacancies are for companies related to the technology used by Ambev. Check out!

BEES and Zé Delivery

At BEES, around 40 vacancies are available for occupations in engineering, UX, design and data. The company is a platform involved with B2B solutions. She works with the supply of beverages for micro, small and medium-sized companies.

And Zé Delivery currently works with the delivery of drinks to the consumer. He posted 119 vacancies in the engineering, design, product and data areas.

Z-Tech

This is a company that collaborates with the strategic part of Ambev, which has 41 new job openings, whether for remote or hybrid work. We should also consider openings in startups.

EES Bank – fintech;

Get In – application to make reservations at restaurants;

Mercafácil – platform that manages the purchase behavior of consumers;

Lemon Energia – company that offers access to energy at a lower cost and sustainable for SMEs.

digit

Digio has approximately 50 job openings and internships for professionals in the technology area to take on. The company is looking for workers qualified who can work in positions such as:

Infrastructure analyst;

Software engineering manager;

Operations analyst;

Tech lead.

benefits

Medical and odontologic assistence;

Gympass;

Food vouchers;

Life insurance;

Meal ticket;

Participation in results;

Childcare assistance.

Digio is located in the city of Barueri, in the interior of São Paulo, but some of the vacancies have the possibility of working from home in the home office model.

Digisystem

The company in question works with Information Technology (IT) services. At this moment, Digisystem is looking for qualified personnel who can fill the vacancies of: