American jailed for more than 10 years released after jury alleges lie by witness, says local media | World

A man has been released from prison after serving more than 10 years in prison in a case he was not guilty of. The witness in the case was found to have lied and the 34-year-old man was released, according to the report by the “Long Beach Post”.

Miguel Vargas was sentenced to 39 years in prison in 2011 for assaulting a police officer.

According to the man’s testimony, after an incident in Central Long Beach, Vargas fled from Dedier Reyes and his partner. The two policemen shot him in the back.

Vargas had recovered from his injuries and had been in prison for more than a decade when Reyes and another Long Beach officer were accused of lying in a police report recounting how they managed to retrieve a gun from a prison in 2018.

2 of 2 General view of Long Beach Beach, California (USA) — Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP General view of Long Beach Beach, California (USA) — Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP

Based on this, Vargas’ lawyer asked the jury to review the conviction, as the only witness heard (Reyes) had lost any confidence from police officers after he lied in a report.

“In this case, there was a single witness to the assault that allegedly took place and that witness has now been charged in a criminal complaint for perjury and forgery of a police report,” wrote Los Angeles Deputy County Attorney Lara Bazan. a court summary.

Vargas’ brother Oscar Vargas said the family is looking forward to meeting Miguel, who had only 22 years old when he went to prison.