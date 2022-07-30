Ana de Armas: Who is the actress who will play Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’? Find it out! | TV & Famous

Ana de Armas … Hearing that name you might even think that this is a new Brazilian artist, but no! The actress who will live Marilyn Monroe in the expected movie” blonde” is Cuban and promises to be Hollywood’s new bet.

However, at the age of 34, Ana has already accumulated several films in Spanish in her curriculum and begins to take her (big) steps in cinematographic works, such as the franchise “007” and “Between Knives and Secrets”.

Find out more about Ana de Armas’ career and curiosities!

Technical Data and Curiosities

Full Name: Ana Celia de Armas Caso

Date of Birth: April 30, 1988 (34 years old)

Birthplace: Havana, Cuba

Bull sign

Civil Status: Single

Height: 1.68

Have you dated Ben Affleck?

He was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Has ocular heterochromia (two different colors in the same eye)

Didn’t know how to speak English when he arrived in the US

She is the second Latin actress to play a bond girl

Almost Was Selina Kyle in ‘The Batman’, losing the role to Zoe Kravitz

In “Blonde”, a biopic by Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas embodies the protagonist. The feature is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates, and just from the trailer we can already see the scope in the actress’ interpretation, between Marilyn’s ups and downs.

O The film will be screened at the Venice Film Festival between August 31 and September 10and arrives on digital platforms on September 23, 2022.

Partnership with Wagner Moura and Chris Evans

Yes, Ana has not just one, but two movies with Wagner Moura and Chris Evans!

In 2019, Ana acted for the first time alongside Chris Evans, starting her partnership with the actor in cinema. Together, they starred in “Between Knives and Secrets”, a crime thriller in which the actress played Marta Cabrera. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

The following year, she worked on “Sergio”, a film starring Wagner Moura that tells the story of Brazilian Sérgio Vieira de Mello, UN Human Rights Commissioner, who died in 2002 during an attack in Iraq.

In it, Ana plays Carolina, Sérgio’s wife. The actress came to Brazil to shoot scenes for the feature. And the double with Wagner Moura and Chris Evans happened in the same movie: “Hidden Agent”, released in 2022.

‘007’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Ana’s first breakout role in Hollywood was in “Blade Runner 2049”, in the role of Joi, K’s virtual girlfriend, played by Ryan Gosling. The actor is also in “Hidden Agent”, look at another double there!

From then on, it was only success for Ana de Armas. After all, there are few actresses who can have a “007” movie in their biopic, right? In “007 – No Time to Die”, from 2021, she was Paloma – the bond girl of history!

Speaking of biopics, these are other films where you can find Ana de Armas:

“The Receptionist”, 2013

“Knock Before You Enter”, 2015

“War Dogs”, 2016

“Deep Water” from 2022

Cuba, move to Spain and start of career

Daughter of a professor and student of philosophy, Ana began studying theater at the age of 14 when she entered the National Theater School of Cuba.

At 18, in 2006, she made her acting debut in the film “A Rose of France”. Soon after, she moved to Spain, where she secured several works in local TV and cinema, such as in the films “Mentiras y Gordas”, “El Callejón” and the series “Hispania, La Leyenda”.

The actress married in 2011 to Spanish artist Marc Clotet, from whom she separated in 2013. The following year, Ana moved to Los Angeles with the intention of establishing a career in Hollywood.

Calm down, it’s not like that. It seems that Ana knows only one word: “kitten”. During the promotion of “Between Knives and Secrets”, the actress gave an interview to Brazilian journalist Hugo Gloss along with Chris Evans and called him “kitten” several times during the conversation.

Busy with promoting “Blonde” and “Occult Agent”, Ana already has two films on her radar for next year.

The actress and Chris Evans will reunite again in the movie “Ghosted”. The Cuban enters the project after the withdrawal of Scarlett Johansson, who claimed conflicting schedules with other works.

We don’t know exactly what the film will be about, only that it is directed by Dexter Fletcher, responsible for works such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Rocketman”, biopics of Freddie Mercury and Elton John. Ih, can we expect a musical out there?

Strong rumors also point to Ana de Armas as the protagonist of the film “Ballerina”, spin-off of the franchise “John Wick”, starring Keanu Reeves. Well, no matter what comes, we’re sure to be watching!