Angelina Jolie’s Lawyers Tried to Subpoena Brad Pitt During Hollywood Awards

Angelina Jolie’s lawyers tried to deliver a subpoena to Brad Pitt during this year’s SAG Awards ceremony, which took place in February in Hollywood. According to information released by Page Six on Thursday (28), they were “desperate” to hand over the paperwork to the star regarding the legal battle that the ex-couple is fighting for Château Miraval, a French winery they bought while they were still married. .

The publication revealed that the initial plan was to take the protagonist of “Bullet Train” by surprise at one of the awards he would attend earlier this year. A source said that Jolie’s lawyers were having “difficulties” to deliver the documentation to the actor and hoped that he would be present at the SAG Awards as a winner of previous editions, since this time he had not been nominated.

However, the plan did not work. Despite all the anticipation, the artist did not participate in the ceremony. With that, Jolie’s representatives had to think of a new strategy. The insider revealed that a second attempt would be made during the Oscars, but Pitt’s lawyers managed to prevent that from happening.

Angelina and Brad, who split in September 2016, have been in a legal battle over ownership since the “Maleficent” star sold his shares to a subsidiary of a liquor company. At the time, the star claimed that Jolie had no way of handing over her shares to third parties without informing him. Now, they are fighting in court over whether the actress can demand the records she asked for. According to Page Six, a judge ruled that Pitt and his business partners must turn in the papers, but he can still appeal that decision.

Brangelina isn’t the only couple who have tried to resolve court situations during major Hollywood events. In April, during CinemaCon, an employee served actress and director Olivia Wilde a subpoena for her children’s custody case with actor Jason Sudeikis. Guys, imagine if this fashion really catches on?