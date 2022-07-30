Animes that inspired Hollywood productions

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Stranger Things has just finished its fourth and penultimate season, and millions of viewers are ready for the final season. The series has proven to be one of Hollywood’s biggest productions, taking inspiration not only from ’80s horror, but a beloved anime as well.

Understand who is the father of Mel’s baby in Virgin River

Anime is easily one of Japan’s biggest cultural exports, as is also evident from the influence that some significant anime films and shows have had on their American counterparts. More than often, the creators behind these Hollywood projects openly admit their anime influences and inspirations, leading to a healthy global exchange of culture and creative visions.

Elfen Lied – Stranger Things

When two college students meet a naive girl, a larger conspiracy unfolds as she turns out to be a killing machine with a split personality. Although the story of Elfen Lied venture into darker territories, it’s easy to draw parallels between the protagonist Lucy and Eleven in Stranger Things. Both are not only super-powered beings with a sinister past, but they were also kept in a secret government facility.

The creators of the science fiction show Netflixyou Duffer Brothersrevealed their inspiration in an interview with The Daily Beast. While Mark Duffer noted the similarities between the backstory of Eleven and the cyberpunk anime movie akirahe also added:

“I had seen an anime called Elfen Lied which is clearly inspired by akira. And that was really influential. When I watched it, I thought it looked like an ultraviolent ET. There were a lot of things there that I really liked that went into the show.”

Image: Screenrant

Paprika – The Origin

Dream manipulation technology, gravity-defying fight sequences, and production design that includes spinning runners are just a few of the many similarities the 2006 anime thriller from Satoshi Kon, paprika and inceptionshare.

Netflix releases new movie that will win over Fifty Shades of Gray lovers

Although Inception is full of trademarks of Christopher Nolanobservers noted the undeniable influence that paprika had in two crucial scenes of inceptionas Hollywood Insider. One involves the fight scene in the hallway and the other includes the dream world that shatters like glass. Curiously, Christopher Nolan did not specifically mention paprika as inspiration.

Image: Screenrant

Akira – Looper – Future Assassins

Released a few years after Blade Runner, akira became a cyberpunk classic in its own right. The dark, ultra-violent world he painted with biker gangs, secret labs and a hot-headed protagonist with superpowers continues to influence pop culture to this day.

In looperthe cult time travel favorite of Rian Johnsona young character named Cid loses control over his psychic powers, just like the protagonist of akiraTetsuo. Johnson also cited the original manga as an influence on a Reddit AMA session. “I’m a big fan of all things akirais definitely a big influence on the movie.”adds the director Josh Trank in an interview with Gizmod when describing his superhero success chroniclewhich deals with an equally unstable antihero who uses his telekinetic powers to embark on a homicidal attack.

Image: Screenrant

Attack on Titans – Men

Venturing into various genres, Attack on Titan is without a doubt one of the most popular anime shows right now. What begins as a simple tale of humans against the “Titans” turns into a philosophical conflict that determines humanity’s survival. The recent feature film Alex Garland, menis quite different in contrast, as it involves a surreal nightmare rooted in the real-life horrors of strange and terrifying men who stalk the protagonist.

Fan enchants with Kitagawa Marin cosplay from My Dress-Up Darling

Curiously, garland cited anime as an influence, particularly in terms of the haunting smile of the multiple portraits of Rory Kinnear of the titular men in the film. In an interview with Indiewire, garland talked about how fascinating the Titans’ facial expressions were, delving into the “enlarged eyes” and “clumsy physical movements.”

Image: Screenrant

Ghost in the Shell – Matrix

Matrix was a pioneer in Hollywood science fiction, but the Wachowskis owe a lot to pre-existing anime like Ghost In The Shell. Infamous adapted for a live-action adaptation starring Scarlett Johanssonthe original 1995 film dealt with a cyborg federal agent chasing a hacker in a cyberpunk dystopia.

Themes of computer hacking and an authoritarian future form the core of the films Matrixbut the influence of the original of Mamoru Oshii it goes much further than that. As a visual comparison might point out, similarities include designs like code green flowing across the screen, main characters connecting to networks from an opening behind the neck, and so on. According to Business Insideryou Wachowskis were open about the anime being a key inspiration for Matrix.