Arnold Schwarzenegger turns 75: See 10 movies with the actor

Arnold Schwarzenegger turns 75: See 10 movies with the actor


1 In 10

Photo 1 of 10 – Aftermath (Photo: Publicity)

The Terminator (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 2 of 10 – The Terminator (Photo: Disclosure)

Terminator: Genesis (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 3 of 10 – Terminator: Genesis (Photo: Disclosure)

Command to Kill (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 4 of 10 – Command to Kill (Photo: Disclosure)

Twins (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 5 of 10 – Twins (Photo: Disclosure)

A Cop in Kindergarten (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 6 of 10 – A Cop in Kindergarten (Photo: Disclosure)

The Last Challenge (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 7 of 10 – The Last Challenge (Photo: Disclosure)

Escape Route (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 8 of 10 – Escape Route (Photo: Publicity)

A Toy Hero (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 9 of 10 – A Toy Hero (Photo: Disclosure)

Side Effect (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 10 of 10 – Side Effect (Photo: Publicity)

This Saturday (30) the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is completing 75 years of age, and displays a beautiful career in the world of entertainment. The artist is famous for his action movies, and has played countless characters that have won over millions of people around the planet.

The Hollywood star tries to take his personal life with a lot of discretion, and he had to work hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. Arnold has starred in countless blockbuster productions, and he’s made it clear that he’s not afraid to take on new challenges. The actor is an influential name in the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Arnold Schwarzenegger’s birthday, we decided to put together a list of 10 films in which he was cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

