Artists who forgave the betrayal and continued the romance



Beyoncé and Jay Z

Thanks to the media and social networks, a celebrity’s personal life ends up being very public, which includes relationships. On this side, we follow dating and marriages over time. In between, they also include breakups, reconciliations and the most controversial of all… betrayals.

Just like us, celebrities also make mistakes in relationships and some cases end up being more public than others. The big question is whether dating or marriage has salvation after a betrayal. We’ve lost count of how many times a couple has gotten back together following a “jumping the fence” scandal.

We separate some celebrities who have already starred in this situation and forgiven a betrayal. Check out:

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Beyonce and Jay Z

The couple is a reference in the music world, but has gone through several confusions in recent years. It all happened because of a betrayal of the rapper discovered by Beyoncé. On her album “Lemonade”, the singer even addresses the situation in the lyrics of the songs, while Jay Z released his own project “4:44”, apologizing for the mistake.

After the scandal, the two renewed their wedding vows and made up. They even launched a project and went on tour together. The two are parents to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

A more recent scandal with several episodes was the betrayal of Tristan Thompson to Khloé Kardashian. The first occasion happened when the influencer was still pregnant with the couple’s first child, True. Images of Tristan cheating began to circulate on the internet, but they decided to stay together to create the little one.

The second episode was the athlete’s enduring betrayal with family friend Jordyn Woods. After that, the two were between comings and goings, while sharing custody of their daughter. In the midst of a climate of reconciliation in early 2022, the reality show “The Kardashians” revealed that Tristan had a child with another woman while he was with Khlóe.

Separated since February 2022, the couple are expecting their second child together, who was conceived in November 2021 via surrogacy. This was a month before Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby that was later confirmed to be Tristan’s third child.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

The stars of “Twilight” were the sensation of the moment when the films of the saga were in theaters. The couple stayed together for years and came to overcome a betrayal during this period. In 2012, the internet went wild when images circulated of Kristen alongside another man, the director of “Snow White and the Huntsman”, a film in which Kristen starred.

The actress even publicly apologized and the two were together for a while afterwards. Despite this, the relationship did not sustain itself and the two separated for good in the year following the scandal.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Together for over 20 years, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are longtime stars in Hollywood. In 2008, it came to the media that the “Sex and the City” star has forgiven some of the actor’s betrayals during their marriage. Even so, the two remained together and are that way to this day. The couple has three children together.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset

After back and forth, Cardi B and Offset are still together. Rap artists have had some relationship crises over the years because of the rapper’s betrayals. He had an affair just four months after the wedding. “It happens to everyone and so do I, you too… People handle their relationship differently,” Cardi wrote on her Twitter at the time. The two are still married and had their second child last year.