At 58, Sandra Bullock confirms career break: “Sold out”

Sandra Bullock at the premiere of “The Lost City”. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

News summary:

Sandra Bullock comments on career break at 58

Sold out, actress announced an indefinite hiatus

Last movie starring the actress was “Lost City” with Channing Tatum

With 58 years old on Tuesday (26), Sandra Bullock is on an indefinite hiatus from her artistic career of about 50 films over the last few decades.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress justified the decision on account of a principle of burnout, which configures extreme exhaustion due to work.

“I’m so exhausted. I’m so tired, I’m not able to make healthy, smart decisions and I know it. I really do not know [quanto tempo a pausa pode durar]”, she declared.

In March of this year, the actress told the SXSW Film Festival that she plans to spend more time with her children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. That’s because Bullock was asked about the possibility of working on new projects about Hispanic communities amid the release of “Lost City” with Channing Tatum. “I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families and communities,” she said.

However, the artist has made it clear that it is not the end of her journey as an actress. “I would love to continue doing this when I’m done being a mother. I will do this again. I do not know when. Probably when they are teenagers, consolidated at 16 or 17 years of age”, she pointed out.

